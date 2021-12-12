Covid: All adults to be offered booster jab by end of year as rollout accelerated

All UK adults will be offered a booster jab by the end of the year, Boris Johnson has announced – in a sharp acceleration of the vaccination programme.

The NHS booking system in England will open for booster shots to adults 18 years old and above from the start of this week, with devolved nations expected to follow suit.

In a televised address on Sunday night the prime minister warned the UK was “now facing an emergency in our battle with the new variant, omicron”.

The PM said he was launching a “national mission” to get everyone jabbed, stating: “No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of omicron coming.”

It comes after scientists advising the government recommended raising the UKs Covid alert level to Level 4 – meaning there is a “rapidly increasing risk to public”.

“A fortnight ago I said we would offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of January,” Mr Johnson said in his televised address.

“Today, in light of this Omicron Emergency, I am bringing that target forward by a whole month. Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year.”

Mr Johnson said some other medical appointments would need to be postponed until the New Year to make way for the inoculation.programme He also promised to deploy 42 military planning teams across the UK’s region to try and reach the new target – which would require the NHS to exceed its previous record rate of vaccination.

In a joint statement on Sunday evening the chief medical officers and NHS England said they had recommended to ministers that the alert level go up from Level 3 to Level 4.

“Transmission of COVID-19 is already high in the community, mainly still driven by Delta, but the emergence of Omicron adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services,” they said.

“Early evidence shows that omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced. Data on severity will become clearer over the coming weeks but hospitalisations from Omicron are already occurring and these are likely to increase rapidly.

“When vaccine protection is reduced in the way that is happening with Omicron it is essential to top up that protection with a booster. Both booster vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) increase the immune response substantially and show good effectiveness although with some reduction compared to delta.”

Level 4 is the second highest level in the alert system. According to the government’s scale it means Covid “is in general circulation” and that “transmission is high or rising exponentially”.

It also means that “pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising”.

Speaking after Mr Johnson’s address, Keir Starmer, Labour’s leader, urged people to “keep our foot on the pedal” with regards to vaccination.

“The vaccine is safe and effective. It protects us and those around us. We will always support the NHS and act in the public interest. Therefore the government has our support in the effort to accelerate the booster programme. It’s also vital that we use the Christmas holidays to get the vaccine out to eligible children,” he said.

“I urge everyone to get boosted as soon as you can – and if you haven’t had your first or second jab yet, now is the time to come forward.”

The prime minister’s announcement comes as he tries to regain control of the political narrative, after a torrid few weeks embroiled in scandals over sleaze, corruption, and alleged breaches of Covid rules at Downing Street.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid: All adults to be offered booster jab by end of year as rollout accelerated