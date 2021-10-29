The virus which causes Covid-19 “probably emerged and infected humans through an initial small-scale exposure that occurred no later than November 2019,” a new report from the Director of National Intelligence reveals.
The report, which officials declassified on Friday, says that the US Intelligence Community “remains divided” on whether the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged through “natural exposure to an animal” or a “laboratory-associated incident”.
But intelligence officials were able to agree that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon, and that Chinese government officials “did not have foreknowledge of the virus before the initial outbreak of COVID-19 emerged” in Wuhan Province last December.
Source Link Covid-19 likely emerged through ‘small-scale exposure’ no later than November 2019, US officials say