Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall across the UK, new data shows.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an estimated two million people in private households in the UK had the virus in the week to April 30, or May 1 in Scotland, down 32% from 2.9 million the previous week.

This suggests around one in 35 people in England were infected, down from one in 25.

Wales has seen infections drop for the third week in a row, with one in 25 thought to have the virus, down from one in 18.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, Covid-19 infections have fallen for the sixth successive week.

Around one in 30 are thought to have had the virus in the week to May 1, down from one in 25.

In Northern Ireland, the figure was one in 40, down from one in 25.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid-19 infections continue to fall across UK