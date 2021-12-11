A hospital ward has been closed to new admissions due to a Covid-19 outbreak, an NHS spokesman said.

NHS Highland said that Ward 7a at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness is closed to new admissions and visiting following the detection of a small number of cases of Covid-19.

Patients are being clinically assessed and monitored with normal in-patient care continuing.

The NHS spokesman said: “There is no evidence of any link between these cases and those in ward 5a, which also remains closed to new admissions and visiting.”

Tests are establishing whether any of the cases are of the Omicron variant and the results are expected next week.

Consultant microbiologist Adam Brown said: “The fact that we have apparently unrelated instances of Covid-19 in two different wards shows how prevalent the virus is in the community at the moment.

“It is more important than ever to keep to guidance about distancing, hand-washing and wearing a face covering.”

All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place and close contacts have been identified and given advice and support.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Covid-19 infections close a second hospital ward to new admissions