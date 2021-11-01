Courtney Bryan: Body believed to be missing woman whose sister searched via TikTok is found

A body believed to be missing woman Courtney Bryan has been found in Del Norte County, California, more than one month after she was last seen alive.

Reno Police Department announced that the remains of a woman and a dog were found inside a crashed car along an area of Highway 101 known for accidents, reported NBC News .

Official identification is yet to be completed by the medical examiner’s office but authorities said they believe the remains belong to 32-year-old Ms Bryan and her dog Booch.

Ms Bryan, from Reno, Nevada, was reported missing by her family when she didn’t show up for work on September 23 after going on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest near Redding, California, while she grieved the death of her grandfather.

She posted a final Instagram post of herself enjoying the hot springs at the park on September 23 and phone records show this is the last time she made contact with anyone.

Her case gained national attention after Ms Bryan’s sister Katana Cuven took to TikTok to ask for the public’s help in the search for the missing woman.

This came following the interest in the case of missing YouTube star Gabby Petito, where internet sleuths all across America joined in the search and hunted for clues as to her whereabouts.

Police said the crash site was discovered by a hiker on a steep embankment along Highway 101 on Wednesday.

The vehicle has been confirmed to belong to Ms Bryan.

The deaths are believed to be caused by injuries consistent with a car accident and there is no sign of foul play, NBC reported.

Ms Cuven posted a new TikTok video on Thursday featuring a montage of photos of her sister to the Coldplay song “Yellow”.

“I love you sister,” she captioned the post.

In the comments, she said her sister had been “found” and that she would be taking time to grieve.

“My sister was found. Thank you everyone for all your kind thoughts and prayers and effort,” she wrote.

“We are going to take this time to grieve.”

Last month, Ms Cuven told NBC Dateline she enlisted the help of TikTok users in the hope her sister would be found.

She said it was out of character for her sister not to be in contact with her family.

She described Ms Bryan as a “free spirit” who loved to travel on her own.

