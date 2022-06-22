Courtney Act to guest edit The Independent’s Pride special newsletter

Courtney Act will be sharing what Pride month means to her in a special edition of The Independent’s Iifestyle newsletter.

Courtney, also known as Shane Jenek, will be guest editing the Pride special of The Lifestyle Edit on Saturday 25 June.

In a sneak preview of their editor’s letter, they wrote: “Pride is a special time of year when people like me get asked to contribute to Pride specials like this. And maybe somewhere someone will read this and understand themselves or someone they know a little bit better.”

Previously announcing The Lifestyle Edit’s Pride Special, deputy lifestyle editor Laura Hampson, said: “It’s been a busy few weeks for The Independent’s Lifestyle desk. As well as leading coverage for the Queen’s platinum jubilee (and loving Prince Louis’ antics just as much as everyone else), June sees the return of Love Island and Pride month.

“Throughout the month we’ll be taking a look back at the history of the annual parade, as well as showcasing some of the best images from parades of Pride’s past.

“We’ll also be sharing some thought-provoking features and opinion pieces on LGBT+ issues, all of which we will be sharing through our weekly newsletter.”

In late May, The Independent was announced as the official publishing partner of Pride in London. The parade, which is taking place in the capital on 2 July, later announced that this year’s theme will be #AllOurPride.

The theme to celebrate Pride in London’s 50th anniversary year will commemorate key historical events which have improved diversity across the UK over the last five decades.

The Lifestyle Edit is a weekly newsletter that goes out every Wednesday. This one-off Pride newsletter edited by Courtney will highlight all of the best Pride-related stories and features we’ve published this month.

So, to make sure you don’t miss any of our newsletters — regular or special one-offs — make sure you sign up for The Lifestyle Edit here.

To sign up, add your email to the box at the top of this article or make your selection via our newsletters page.

