Couple turn in houseguest after seeing on Facebook he was wanted for hit-and-run which killed a child

An Indiana couple turned in their houseguest after seeing his photo on Facebook in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a child.

Kyson Beatty, 11, died after being struck by a vehicle on 11 December south of Indianapolis. He had been riding a small motorbike and was declared dead at the scene, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police later announced that a flatbed truck was of interest in the investigation.

Katie Book and Craig King said a man, identified as John Killough Jr, came to their home on 17 December asking for a place to stay. They said they recognized Mr Killough as a neighbour’s friend.

“They started talking, and [Mr Killough] wanted to stay in the camper, and [Mr King] said, ‘Well, you could stay for the night,’” Ms Book told CBS 4.

“We let him in this morning to warm up, and we fed him and let him take a shower,” she added. “He was definitely nervous.”

Ms Book then saw a photo of Mr Killough on Facebook and that he was wanted by police for the hit-and-run.

“I freaked out and jumped up,” she said, adding that she then called law enforcement. “I’m like, ‘That’s the guy, that’s the guy.’”

Police arrested the 52-year-old Mr Killough at the couple’s home, located around 15 miles northeast of where the hit-and-run had taken place.

Mr Killough has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, and possession of methamphetamine, jail records show.

Kyson Beatty, 11, died on 11 December in a hit-and-run (GoFundMe / Kyson Beatty Memorial Fund)

Ms Book said the child’s father came to their home to thank them.

“He said, ‘At least now before I lay my son to rest on Monday, I’ve got closure knowing he’s behind bars,’” Ms Book told CBS 4.

A vigil was held for Kyson last week by the Decatur Youth Football League.

A GoFundMe for his family has raised almost $20,000. Deanna Gault organised the fundraiser. The page says that Kyson “was a fun-loving boy and those who really knew him saw his bubbly personality”.

“He was an amazing son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, friend, and teammate. He was full of life, loved to joke around and be silly, and had a contagious smile,” the page states.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Couple turn in houseguest after seeing on Facebook he was wanted for hit-and-run which killed a child