Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines flight at 37,000 feet

A couple whose flight to Las Vegas for their wedding got cancelled have tied the knot at 37,000 feet instead.

Pam and Jeremy Salda had planned to elope until their flight was cancelled, and they were going to miss their appointment at a chapel.

Thankfully, as they were dressed in their best, an ordained minister who happened to be on the same flight noticed the pair, and set up a ceremony on board the plane – toilet paper streamers and all.

Fellow passengers even signed a ‘guest book’ for the couple.

