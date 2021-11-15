Couple get married over Zoom despite never having met in real life

A couple who live on the other side of the world from one another have decided to get married despite never having met in real life.

Ayse, 26, and Darrin, 24, met during lockdown after Ayse had joined a group designed to pair up pen pals.

She began speaking to a 56-year-old woman named Kenda, who set her up with her son, Darrin, explaining that they’d get along well.

Ayse is based in Lancaster, while Darrin is based in Detroit, Michigan.

The duo began speaking in July 2020 and soon became close, despite the five-hour time difference between them.

“It’s funny that I met my mother-in-law before I met my husband,” recalls Ayse.

“We got on so well, so when she suggested speaking to her son, I thought it was a great idea – although I was a bit nervous at first because I’d seen photos of him and he looked lovely.”

She continued: “I worried it might be awkward, but we talked for hours.

“We have so much in common, including both being terrified of thunder and lightning, and both having owl tattoos with blue eyes.

The newlyweds pictured together, with Darrin on a video call. (Alex Cousins / SWNS)

“I’m not a flirty person, but it came so naturally when I was chatting to Darrin – we got on so well straight away.”

They soon became a couple and Ayse planned to travel to the US to meet Darrin for the first time but was unable to due to travel restrictions.

Despite never having been able to see each other in real life, the duo decided to get married, and on 21 May got engaged over Zoom.

“I couldn’t believe it,” recalls Ayse. “He said he’d been planning to propose when I came to Detroit but couldn’t wait any longer to ask.

“Despite never meeting, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to marry Darrin.”

They made their nuptials official on 19 August, also using Zoom, with several members of friends and family present on the video call.

Ayse is waiting for her visa application to be accepted before travelling to Detroit to be with her new husband.

“I don’t think anyone expected this when we started talking last year,” she said.

“But we’re married and it’s all completely legal and official – I still can’t believe it.”

The 26-year-old cleaner added: “It’s been really hard not being able to meet properly, but in the long run it will make us stronger because we’ve had to go through all of this to be together.

“We just really love each other.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Couple get married over Zoom despite never having met in real life