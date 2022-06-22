An elderly couple found dead at their home in Ireland may have gone undiscovered for 18 months.

The bodies of the pair, named locally as Nicholas Smith, 81, and his wife, Hilary Smith, 79, were found in a Co Tipperary bungalow on Monday.

Gardai said they are investigating “all circumstances”, with post mortem examinations due to have taken place on Tuesday.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardai added.

More follows….

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Couple found dead in their home after ‘bodies lay undiscovered for 18 months’