An elderly couple found dead at their home in Ireland may have gone undiscovered for 18 months.
The bodies of the pair, named locally as Nicholas Smith, 81, and his wife, Hilary Smith, 79, were found in a Co Tipperary bungalow on Monday.
Gardai said they are investigating “all circumstances”, with post mortem examinations due to have taken place on Tuesday.
The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, Gardai added.
More follows….
Source Link Couple found dead in their home after ‘bodies lay undiscovered for 18 months’