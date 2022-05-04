Couple found dead at home as police investigate ‘tragic events’

A couple found dead at their home in Lincolnshire have been named and pictured for the first time.

The bodies of Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered at a house in Sleaford on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the “tragic incident”.

Tributes have been paid to the couple, who are understood to have three children, by two fitness clubs they attended.

Sleaford Fight Academy said it was “devastated” by the death of Ms Gabaliene, known as “D”, who was described as one of its one “longest, most hard working students”.

The martial arts school said in a statement: “D was one of our original members from when we started pre-Covid inside New Image Gym.

“A shy girl who asked a member of staff if she could join in as she was too scared to approach us herself. From there she fell in love with the sport.”

The club said Ms Gabaliene became a “huge part of the club” and was loved by everyone who met her.

The New Image Gym expressed its “condolences to long term members of our gym who unfortunately lost their lives”.

“RIP to Deividas and Diana and our huge condolences to your friends, family and most importantly three young children,” it wrote on Facebook.

Lincolnshire Police said its investigation into the deaths is ongoing and officers remain at the scene in George Street.

Emergency services were originally called to the house just after 4pm on Sunday following reports of two people injured inside the property.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt, who is leading the police inquiry, previously said: “We still have several lines of enquiry to look into to establish the exact circumstances around what has happened, and post-mortem examinations have yet to take place to find out what caused the deaths of both of these people, but I am satisfied that, at this moment, we do not need to look for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“I appreciate there may be a good deal of public interest and concern in relation to this tragic incident and we’re working hard to establish the facts, but I want to make clear that we do not think there is any wider threat to the public. As soon as we can update with more information, we will.”

