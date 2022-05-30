Couple forced to store baby’s remains in fridge after miscarriage as hospital ‘had nowhere to store them’

A couple who suffered a miscarriage say they were forced to put the remains of their baby in the fridge because a hospital told them they had ‘no room’.

Laura and Lawrence were plunged into “hell” after she began bleeding profusely four months into the pregnancy, but was advised by hospital staff that their baby was well and still had a heartbeat.

However, days later after another scan, doctors confirmed that their baby had died.

The London couple were sent home and told to wait until a bed was available for Laura to give birth to their dead baby, but only two days later she woke up in severe pain.

Laura ran to the bathroom where she delivered, initially not knowing what happened. Moments later she realised what had happened after removing the remains that had fallen into the toilet.

“And it was then,” she said, “I saw it was a boy,” Laura toldBBC News. Traumatised and panicked, she ran out of the bathroom and told her partner not to go into the room.

The couple say they called 999 only to be told it was not an emergency. So they wrapped their son’s remains in a cloth, placed him in a Tupperware box and made their way to University Hospital Lewisham’s A&E department.

“I was there holding my baby in a tupperware box, crying, with 20 or 30 other people in that waiting room,” Laura said.

Eventually, they were taken into a bay where Laura was told she would need surgery to remove the placenta. All this time, the couple say, their baby remained in the box in the hot A&E department, with staff saying there was nowhere safe to store him.

“Nobody would even open the box and look at our baby.”

Laura and Lawrence said they sat in A&E for hours with their dead child’s remains (Tulip Mazumdar/BBC News)

After getting to midnight at the hospital, the couple made the agonising decision to take their baby’s remains home.

“There was no-one at the hospital willing to take charge of our baby,” said Lawrence. “It was a lonely, surreal moment clearing space in my fridge.”

“It just felt so grotesque,” added Laura.

In a statement, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust said: “We are deeply sorry and offer our sincerest condolences to Ms Brody and her partner for the tragic loss of their baby and these traumatic experiences.”

“A full investigation is under way to understand where failings in care may have occurred so that any necessary changes and improvements can be made.”

Laura and Lawrence said they are speaking out to ensure what happened to them is not experienced by anyone else.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at [email protected] The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

