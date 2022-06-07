Couple face backlash for choosing Mickey and Minnie appearances at wedding over feeding guests

A couple has sparked outrage for choosing to have Mickey and Minnie make an appearance at their wedding over providing food for their guests.

In since-deleted Reddit post in the forum “Am I the A**hole?,” u/throwaway_family9525, a 28-year-old female, detailed how she and her 30-year-old fiancée just had their “dream wedding” two months ago. According to the bride, not only was “everything perfect,” but they had a little bit of help when it came to funding the event.

“My parents and his parents helped us pay for a great chunk of the wedding so we would be debt free and we are so eternally grateful for that,” she wrote.

However, the original poster (OP) noted that when her aunt posted about the wedding on Facebook and shared “how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal,” a few of the guests agreed with her.

She went on to preface how she and her now-husband are “huge Disney fans,” as they try to travel to “Disney world as much” as they can “throughout the year”.

“Disney is such an important part not only to us, but also to our marriage,” she continued.

With their love for Disney in mind, the woman said that they decided not to “offer catering services/bar services at [their] wedding, due to touting the money towards having a wedding Minnie and Mickey make appearances”.

“The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget,” she continued. “So we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there was PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…)”

The woman expressed that while her parents are “still very supportive” of them, their wedding guests are “being passive aggressive about it on Facebook”.

In an edit to the post, the woman acknowledged how she and her husband made it clear in the wedding “invitations that there was food available at the venue”.

“We didn’t exactly spell out every restaurant’s MENU, but it was certainly mentioned,” she added. “There were also vending machines available throughout.”

The OP also clarified that the wedding featured two 30 minutes sessions from Mickey and Minnie on different days. Each session cost $2,750.

In the forum, Reddit moderators said that they removed the post for a “variety of reasons,” some of which include “keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose”.

However, a screenshot of the post was still shared on Twitter, where multiple readers have been criticising the couple and calling them “Disney Adults,” a term used to describe an adult, with or without children, who constantly talks about anything related to Disney.

“Never got the adult Disney obsession, but whatever. But blowing the catering budget for your wedding on a 30 minute appearance by Mickey and Minnie and then not providing food or drink for your guests is just,” one wrote, along with the surprised face emoji.

“I knew this was going downhill when she started talking about Disney for more than 3 sentences,” one wrote. “Every adult Disney enthusiast that I have encountered has been….not so great people.”

Other readers said that offering food to guests can one of the the best parts of a wedding and is more important than having an extravagant ceremony.

​​”You host something, you provide food,” a Twitter user wrote. “It doesn’t need to be a lot, or even good, but you still provide something. (if this was a very short, ceremony-only wedding – ok, sure, but to have a reception that was HOURS long with dancing? nope)

“There is nothing wrong with you having a small ceremony with you, the love of your life and the justice of the peace,” another wrote. “But it’s kind of taboo to have people travel to come enjoy your day and buy you gifts and you not even provide them a meal for the time they’re spending there.”

However, some readers came to the couple’s defence, one of which said: “You don’t go to a wedding to eat, you go to celebrate THEIR day, not YOURS.”

