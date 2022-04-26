Countryfile host Helen Skelton announces split from husband four months after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.

The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.

Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged five, and Elsie Kate, who is four-months-old.

Skelton made the announcement shortly after sharing a post about motherhood on Saturday (23 April).

Helen Skelton announces split from her husband Richie Myler (Getty Images)

The post read: “A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all too, and yet she gets up every day and does it all over again.”

Skelton launched to fame after presenting Blue Peter from 2008 to 2013.

Myler, an England national rugby league, currently plays for the Yorkshire club Leeds Rhinos.

