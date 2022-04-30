Naomi Judd, the country music star and one half of Grammy-Award winning duo The Judds, has died at the age of 76 following a battle with mental illness.

Her daughter actress Ashley Judd announced her death in a statement on Instagram on Saturday, saying that she and her sister Wynonna are “shattered” by the news.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered,” she wrote.

“We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

“We are in unknown territory.”

No further details are known about the 76-year-old’s death, which comes just months before she was set to take to the stage again later this year.

The Judds, made up of Naomi and her daughter Wynonna, announced earlier this year a 10-date “Final Tour” starting in September.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Country music star Naomi Judd dies aged 76 after battle with mental illness