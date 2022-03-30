Council tax rates 2022/23 in your area – see how much you will pay as average bill hits £1,966

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is £1,966, up £67 or 3.5 per cent on the previous year, according to data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

This includes adult social care and parish precepts, but does not take into account the £150 council tax rebate that will be provided to households in Bands A to D by the government to help with rising energy prices.

The average 3.5 per cent rise for Band D properties in 2022/23 is below the 4.4 per cent rise in 2021/22 and is also the lowest year-on-year increase since 2016/17.

A full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England has also been published by the Government.

Average rise in council tax in England

It shows that the average council tax for a Band D property, including parish precepts where appropriate, has fallen year on year in four local authorities – Mansfield, Selby, South Ribble and Wandsworth.

When parish precepts are excluded, Band D council tax has fallen in two local authorities – Broadland and Wandsworth.

Here is the list in full. It is ranked from highest to lowest and reads, from left to right: name of local authority, type of local authority, average Band D council tax for 2022/23 including adult social care and parish precepts where appropriate, percentage change on 2021/22.

Northumberland (Unitary authority) £1,988 4.01%

Gateshead (Metropolitan) £1,972 2.99%

Rutland (Unitary authority) £1,968 4.81%

Nottingham (Unitary authority) £1,955 2.99%

Dorset (Unitary authority) £1,945 2.94%

Walsall (Metropolitan) £1,928 2.99%

Bristol (Unitary authority) £1,901 2.99%

Cornwall (Unitary authority) £1,862 3.15%

Liverpool (Metropolitan) £1,855 2.99%

Durham (Unitary authority) £1,853 2.94%

Newcastle-upon-Tyne (Metropolitan) £1,847 2.96%

Hartlepool (Unitary authority) £1,839 4.93%

Reading (Unitary authority) £1,830 2.99%

Isle of Wight (Unitary authority) £1,828 2.96%

Coventry (Metropolitan) £1,820 2.94%

Wolverhampton (Metropolitan) £1,818 2.99%

Stockport (Metropolitan) £1,811 3.50%

Middlesbrough (Unitary authority) £1,811 3.01%

Central Bedfordshire (Unitary authority) £1,801 2.10%

Oldham (Metropolitan) £1,797 3.99%

Brighton & Hove (Unitary authority) £1,795 2.99%

Sefton (Metropolitan) £1,782 3.07%

Stockton-on-Tees (Unitary authority) £1,781 2.92%

Wiltshire (Unitary authority) £1,780 3.35%

Rochdale (Metropolitan) £1,779 2.99%

Herefordshire (Unitary authority) £1,775 2.96%

Salford (Metropolitan) £1,774 3.99%

North Tyneside (Metropolitan) £1,763 2.99%

Sheffield (Metropolitan) £1,758 2.98%

South Gloucestershire (Unitary authority) £1,757 3.06%

Buckinghamshire (Unitary authority) £1,755 4.21%

Redcar & Cleveland (Unitary authority) £1,755 1.98%

Blackpool (Unitary authority) £1,750 2.99%

Leicester (Unitary authority) £1,746 3.00%

South Tyneside (Metropolitan) £1,743 2.95%

Cheshire West and Chester (Unitary authority) £1,743 3.02%

Bury (Metropolitan) £1,741 2.94%

Wokingham (Unitary authority) £1,737 2.89%

North East Lincolnshire (Unitary authority) £1,737 2.95%

Rotherham (Metropolitan) £1,734 4.48%

West Berkshire (Unitary authority) £1,731 3.95%

Kingston-upon-Thames (London) £1,727 1.99%

Bedford (Unitary authority) £1,721 3.95%

Wirral (Metropolitan) £1,713 2.99%

Knowsley (Metropolitan) £1,708 3.02%

Kirklees (Metropolitan) £1,704 3.01%

Blackburn with Darwen (Unitary authority) £1,702 3.98%

Darlington (Unitary authority) £1,698 2.98%

Torbay (Unitary authority) £1,698 3.00%

West Northamptonshire (Unitary authority) £1,694 3.08%

Calderdale (Metropolitan) £1,687 3.01%

Cheshire East (Unitary authority) £1,686 2.90%

East Riding of Yorkshire (Unitary authority) £1,678 3.98%

Plymouth (Unitary authority) £1,670 1.00%

Luton (Unitary authority) £1,662 2.99%

Swindon (Unitary authority) £1,661 3.01%

North Lincolnshire (Unitary authority) £1,660 2.79%

Tameside (Metropolitan) £1,653 2.99%

Oxfordshire (County) £1,652 4.99%

Warrington (Unitary authority) £1,651 3.02%

Barnsley (Metropolitan) £1,648 3.49%

Harrow (London) £1,647 2.99%

Southampton (Unitary authority) £1,644 0.00%

Nottinghamshire (County) £1,644 4.00%

Shropshire (Unitary authority) £1,644 3.94%

North Northamptonshire (Unitary authority) £1,639 3.19%

St Helens (Metropolitan) £1,632 2.98%

North Somerset (Unitary authority) £1,630 2.99%

Milton Keynes (Unitary authority) £1,630 3.75%

Bolton (Metropolitan) £1,628 3.11%

Surrey (County) £1,626 4.99%

Richmond-upon-Thames (London) £1,626 1.94%

Bath & North East Somerset (Unitary authority) £1,621 2.98%

East Sussex (County) £1,613 4.49%

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (Unitary authority) £1,610 3.98%

Halton (Unitary authority) £1,600 3.00%

Medway (Unitary authority) £1,598 3.01%

Warwickshire (County) £1,591 3.74%

Sunderland (Metropolitan) £1,590 2.99%

Wakefield (Metropolitan) £1,589 3.87%

Derby (Unitary authority) £1,578 1.99%

Sandwell (Metropolitan) £1,576 4.99%

Leeds (Metropolitan) £1,576 2.98%

Havering (London) £1,575 2.99%

Portsmouth (Unitary authority) £1,570 2.99%

Croydon (London) £1,570 2.99%

Bradford (Metropolitan) £1,564 3.05%

Southend-on-Sea (Unitary authority) £1,562 3.98%

Birmingham (Metropolitan) £1,560 2.97%

Devon (County) £1,556 2.99%

West Sussex (County) £1,556 2.99%

Bracknell Forest (Unitary authority) £1,546 4.34%

Waltham Forest (London) £1,544 2.99%

Kingston-upon-Hull (Unitary authority) £1,542 2.99%

Doncaster (Metropolitan) £1,542 4.42%

Manchester (Metropolitan) £1,541 2.99%

Slough (Unitary authority) £1,540 2.99%

Sutton (London) £1,538 2.99%

Solihull (Metropolitan) £1,536 3.85%

Telford & Wrekin (Unitary authority) £1,531 0.89%

Hertfordshire (County) £1,529 3.99%

Cumbria (County) £1,528 2.00%

Bexley (London) £1,527 2.99%

Peterborough (Unitary authority) £1,523 3.01%

Norfolk (County) £1,517 2.99%

Lancashire (County) £1,514 3.99%

York (Unitary authority) £1,508 3.02%

Dudley (Metropolitan) £1,494 2.99%

Haringey (London) £1,484 2.99%

Cambridgeshire (County) £1,470 4.99%

Redbridge (London) £1,468 2.99%

Stoke-on-Trent (Unitary authority) £1,468 2.99%

North Yorkshire (County) £1,467 3.99%

Kent (County) £1,461 2.99%

Trafford (Metropolitan) £1,454 2.99%

Leicestershire (County) £1,453 2.99%

Gloucestershire (County) £1,451 2.99%

Enfield (London) £1,446 1.00%

Thurrock (Unitary authority) £1,441 3.00%

Suffolk (County) £1,439 2.99%

Isles of Scilly (Unitary authority) £1,436 2.99%

Lincolnshire (County) £1,432 4.99%

Derbyshire (County) £1,425 3.00%

Lewisham (London) £1,421 2.99%

Brent (London) £1,419 2.99%

Wigan (Metropolitan) £1,410 2.99%

Staffordshire (County) £1,401 2.99%

Essex (County) £1,401 4.49%

Worcestershire (County) £1,397 3.94%

Camden (London) £1,397 2.99%

Somerset (County) £1,394 2.99%

Hampshire (County) £1,391 2.99%

Barking & Dagenham (London) £1,389 2.99%

Merton (London) £1,386 3.00%

Hounslow (London) £1,379 2.99%

Barnet (London) £1,351 1.00%

Bromley (London) £1,341 1.00%

Ealing (London) £1,340 2.99%

Islington (London) £1,315 2.99%

Greenwich (London) £1,315 2.99%

Hackney (London) £1,276 2.99%

Lambeth (London) £1,265 2.99%

Hillingdon (London) £1,263 1.90%

Windsor & Maidenhead (Unitary authority) £1,208 3.03%

Southwark (London) £1,199 2.99%

Newham (London) £1,137 2.99%

Tower Hamlets (London) £1,124 1.00%

Kensington & Chelsea (London) £987 1.99%

City of London (London) £956 0.34%

Hammersmith & Fulham (London) £832 0.00%

Wandsworth (London) £477 minus 1.00%

Westminster (London) £470 0.98%

Ipswich (District) £384 1.98%

Pendle (District) £383 2.60%

Bolsover (District) £354 5.33%

Folkestone & Hythe (District) £347 1.71%

Lewes (District) £344 3.30%

Preston (District) £343 2.00%

Adur (District) £338 1.82%

West Devon (District) £336 2.16%

Oxford (District) £333 1.93%

Sevenoaks (District) £326 2.39%

Burnley (District) £326 1.93%

Stroud (District) £322 2.77%

Wealden (District) £314 2.66%

Maidstone (District) £313 2.35%

Fenland (District) £309 0.14%

Mendip (District) £308 6.50%

North East Derbyshire (District) £306 2.03%

West Lindsey (District) £303 2.58%

Rochford (District) £299 2.24%

Thanet (District) £299 2.33%

Blaby (District) £294 3.03%

Rossendale (District) £294 2.00%

Tonbridge & Malling (District) £293 2.91%

Lincoln (District) £291 1.89%

Mid Devon (District) £291 2.67%

Basildon (District) £291 1.40%

South Somerset (District) £290 4.55%

Harlow (District) £289 0.00%

Derbyshire Dales (District) £285 1.89%

New Forest (District) £285 3.14%

Forest of Dean (District) £285 3.37%

Watford (District) £282 1.50%

Castle Point (District) £282 2.03%

North Kesteven (District) £282 3.20%

Hastings (District) £282 1.99%

Norwich (District) £280 1.99%

Dover (District) £278 3.65%

Arun (District) £276 2.53%

Wyre Forest (District) £276 3.07%

Copeland (District) £276 2.57%

Maldon (District) £275 1.81%

Hart (District) £275 3.37%

North Devon (District) £275 4.01%

North Warwickshire (District) £275 2.11%

Harrogate (District) £275 2.09%

Huntingdonshire (District) £273 3.14%

Rother (District) £273 3.37%

Scarborough (District) £273 2.83%

Teignbridge (District) £272 3.98%

North Hertfordshire (District) £271 2.13%

Uttlesford (District) £271 3.53%

West Suffolk (District) £270 3.34%

Allerdale (District) £269 2.39%

Newark & Sherwood (District) £269 2.18%

Welwyn Hatfield (District) £268 2.83%

Babergh (District) £267 1.93%

Bromsgrove (District) £267 2.02%

Waverley (District) £266 3.65%

Lancaster (District) £265 3.28%

East Hertfordshire (District) £265 2.54%

Boston (District) £265 2.54%

Eastbourne (District) £262 1.99%

Hyndburn (District) £261 2.00%

Richmondshire (District) £261 0.41%

South Hams (District) £260 3.08%

South Cambridgeshire (District) £260 3.89%

Ryedale (District) £259 0.73%

Tandridge (District) £259 2.29%

Eden (District) £259 0.23%

Tunbridge Wells (District) £258 3.21%

Barrow-in-Furness (District) £258 2.09%

Cannock Chase (District) £258 1.98%

Mid Sussex (District) £258 2.85%

Fylde (District) £256 2.25%

Woking (District) £255 2.00%

Surrey Heath (District) £255 2.31%

Redditch (District) £255 2.08%

Melton (District) £255 2.56%

Mid Suffolk (District) £254 1.65%

Worthing (District) £252 2.00%

East Suffolk (District) £252 3.07%

South Norfolk (District) £252 3.40%

Sedgemoor (District) £251 3.25%

Craven (District) £251 1.83%

Chelmsford (District) £251 2.83%

Reigate & Banstead (District) £251 2.21%

South Lakeland (District) £251 2.47%

Torridge (District) £250 3.55%

Nuneaton & Bedworth (District) £249 1.99%

Malvern Hills (District) £248 2.72%

Chichester (District) £248 3.20%

Amber Valley (District) £246 2.34%

Winchester (District) £246 3.74%

North West Leicestershire (District) £246 1.33%

Three Rivers (District) £246 3.03%

Cherwell (District) £245 3.57%

Selby (District) £243 minus 2.16%

Carlisle (District) £243 0.15%

Canterbury (District) £243 2.01%

St Albans (District) £242 3.01%

Lichfield (District) £241 1.59%

Gosport (District) £241 2.12%

South Oxfordshire (District) £240 4.21%

Oadby & Wigston (District) £240 2.13%

Colchester (District) £239 2.26%

Braintree (District) £238 2.81%

Wyre (District) £237 2.83%

Elmbridge (District) £237 2.16%

West Lancashire (District) £236 2.46%

South Ribble (District) £236 minus 0.16%

Cotswold (District) £235 5.55%

East Devon (District) £235 4.65%

Harborough (District) £235 2.38%

Dacorum (District) £233 2.22%

Cheltenham (District) £233 2.60%

South Holland (District) £232 3.13%

East Staffordshire (District) £232 2.59%

Gravesham (District) £232 3.02%

Vale of White Horse (District) £231 3.13%

Charnwood (District) £231 3.47%

East Cambridgeshire (District) £230 1.68%

High Peak (District) £229 3.07%

Horsham (District) £229 1.81%

East Hampshire (District) £229 2.74%

Ashford (District) £229 2.52%

Rugby (District) £229 2.54%

Epping Forest (District) £228 2.78%

Tendring (District) £228 3.25%

Newcastle-under-Lyme (District) £228 2.34%

Bassetlaw (District) £227 2.89%

East Lindsey (District) £227 3.42%

Stevenage (District) £226 2.27%

North Norfolk (District) £225 3.93%

Gloucester (District) £224 2.38%

Swale (District) £223 2.81%

Hertsmere (District) £223 2.98%

Rushcliffe (District) £223 2.94%

Somerset West & Taunton (District) £222 3.46%

Broadland (District) £222 1.87%

Guildford (District) £222 2.75%

Chorley (District) £220 2.71%

Stratford-on-Avon (District) £220 2.76%

Staffordshire Moorlands (District) £220 3.38%

Havant (District) £219 2.33%

Rushmoor (District) £219 2.33%

Crawley (District) £219 2.31%

Brentwood (District) £217 2.61%

Erewash (District) £215 3.07%

Dartford (District) £213 0.18%

South Kesteven (District) £213 3.07%

Epsom & Ewell (District) £213 2.38%

Cambridge (District) £213 2.41%

Warwick (District) £212 1.26%

West Oxfordshire (District) £210 4.84%

Spelthorne (District) £210 2.44%

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk (District) £210 3.81%

Eastleigh (District) £208 3.05%

Breckland (District) £206 4.06%

Worcester (District) £206 2.49%

Broxtowe (District) £205 2.73%

Ashfield (District) £205 2.82%

Hinckley & Bosworth (District) £203 3.28%

Mole Valley (District) £203 2.82%

Tewkesbury (District) £202 4.99%

South Derbyshire (District) £200 2.80%

Gedling (District) £199 2.95%

Mansfield (District) £198 minus 0.06%

Great Yarmouth (District) £197 3.87%

Chesterfield (District) £197 2.89%

Test Valley (District) £197 3.12%

South Staffordshire (District) £192 3.45%

Tamworth (District) £192 2.68%

Stafford (District) £192 2.13%

Ribble Valley (District) £182 2.88%

Runnymede (District) £180 2.84%

Fareham (District) £175 2.94%

Wychavon (District) £173 0.67%

Exeter (District) £170 3.03%

Hambleton (District) £166 5.27%

Basingstoke & Deane (District) £160 3.41%

Broxbourne (District) £148 3.49%

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Council tax rates 2022/23 in your area - see how much you will pay as average bill hits £1,966