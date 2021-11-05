Council meeting descends into chaos as megaphone used during furious row between councillors

Police were called to step in after a council meeting erupted into a shouting match between councillors.

Councillors on Maldon District Council in Essex were discussing a potential sanction to be issued to member Chrisy Morris, who had been accused of disclosing confidential information. Mr Morris denies the claims.

The vote to remove Mr Morris from all committees, working groups or outside bodies until May 2023 was unanimous.

However, Mr Morris frantically protested, saying his fellow councillors could not make him leave the meeting as he was “democratically elected”, claiming at least he had “the testicular fortitude to sit here and speak my truth.”

When asked to leave the meeting, Mr Morris, in full Handsforth Parish Council stride, said: “You can’t make me, you idiots! You can’t make me leave the meeting – I’m democratically elected!”

Mr Morris then called council chairman, Mark Heard a “coward”. In response to being asked to be quiet, he said repeatedly that he “will be heard”.

“This is democracy – you might not like me but you’ve got to listen to me,” he said.

Speaking to BBC Essex, Jackie Weaver, the famed clerk at the Handforth meeting described Mr Morris’ conduct as “not appropriate.”

When police arrived, they told Mr Morris: “You are breaching the peace by not allowing this [meeting] to continue.”

Mr Morris’ retort: “You guys shouldn’t be getting involved in politics.”

After the meeting recommenced following an adjournment, Mr Morris continued to disrupt proceedings.

The chairman then asked councillors to rise and walk out in protest.

Speaking to the BBC in the wake of the meeting, Mr Morris said: “What I said I needed to say; it was very simple, I had a point of order which the chairman should deal with as soon as it’s brought to his attention,” he said.

“They wouldn’t allow [my point of order], which was undemocratic in itself.

“I’m a democratically elected representative. I’ve got the right to speak. I’m there to speak and I simply have not been allowed to speak.”

He added: “It gets a lot worse than that at Westminster”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Council meeting descends into chaos as megaphone used during furious row between councillors