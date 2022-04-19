Cost of Living: Scottish Power boss warns Sunak things are going to get ‘truly horrific’

The UK’s energy price crisis will become “truly horrific” without urgent action from Rishi Sunak, the boss of one of Britain’s biggest suppliers has warned.

Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson said the chancellor must act urgently and be “much more radical” to limit the impact of rising gas and electricity prices.

Mr Anderson told MPs that Scottish Power had been inundated with thousands of calls in recent weeks from customers worried that they would not be able to pay to power their homes.

“There is a huge amount of anxiety from people on the phones about what they face. A lot of people are facing this issue for the first time.

The energy boss said his “biggest worry” was what would happen in October, when the price cap is set to jump again, taking the average bill close to £2,000 a year.

“Come October things are going to get horrific, truly horrific. The size and scale of this is well beyond what I can deal with, what the industry can deal with. We need a huge shift in government policy.”

Addressing MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee, Mr Anderson called for a “social tariff” which would replace the heavily criticised energy price cap.

Under the plan, vulnerable households and customers on lower incomes would receive a discount of up to £1,000 a year on their bills.

