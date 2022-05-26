Cost of living news – live: Rishi Sunak ‘to cut energy bills by up to £400’

Sunday Times Rich List: Rishi Sunak and wife join elite with £730m fortune

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce new measures aimed at easing the cost of living crisis, potentially including a discount on energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ profits.

After a bruising day in the Commons for Boris Johnson following the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, the chancellor is expected to tell MPs on Thursday that he will ditch the previously announced £200 loan on energy bills and replace it with a grant that will not have to be paid back.

According to reports, this discount could be increased to as much as £400, with other possible measures in a package worth up to £10bn including a further increase to the warm homes discount, increases in the winter fuel allowance, and cuts to council tax or VAT.

The expected U-turn on a windfall tax – despite stark opposition from some within Cabinet – comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that the energy price cap will increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October.

Show latest update 1653547404 Arguments for windfall tax ‘tested rigorously’, Tory source says Rishi Sunak is reportedly expected to scrap his £200 energy bills loan and replace it with a grant worth up to £400, in a new package of support potentially worth £10bn. In order to fund this he is expected to announce a windfall tax – despite weeks of strong opposition to the idea from himself, Boris Johnson and many within Cabinet due to its impact on investment. My colleague Joe Middleton reports that a Tory source said yesterday that the arguments had been “tested rigorously” within both the Treasury and wider government. “There’s a high threshold that any package that we bring forward delivers more gain than pain, that the gain is worth the pain, that it does not jeopardise the investment,” he said. “You don’t introduce random taxes that make the economic environment unpredictable.” You can read more details here: Andy Gregory 26 May 2022 07:43 1653547049 Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to bring you the latest updates today on the cost of living crisis, with Rishi Sunak expected to announce a new package of support in the Commons at 11:30. Andy Gregory 26 May 2022 07:37

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cost of living news – live: Rishi Sunak ‘to cut energy bills by up to £400’