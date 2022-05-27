Cost of living – live: Tory fears party ‘dictated to by Labour’ over windfall tax U-turn

Rishi Sunak Says He Will Give His £400 Energy Rebate To Charity

A cabinet minister has said that the Tories look like they are being “dictated to” by Labour as government take a U-turn on windfall tax.

It comes as Labour’s shadow chancellor said that the government has “finally come to their senses” in adopting the policy.

The cabinet minister told The Times: “The politics of this is just so bad. We voted against it, we marched the whole party up the hill and are now taking them back down again. It looks like we’re being dictated to by Labour.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said his £1bn emergency cost of living package would have a “minimal” impact on inflation which will be “much less” than 1 per cent.

The chancellor argued that was the case because the help was “very targeted” at those who needed it most while money is being raised to pay for the measures.

Mr Sunak said second homes receiving a second £400 energy bill grant would only account for a small proportion of payments.

Show latest update 1653645344 Sunak says cost of living support fund will have ‘minimal impact’ on inflation Rishi Sunak has said cost of living support delivering hundreds of pounds to every household will have a “minimal impact” on inflation – and suggested those who do not need it could give the money to charity. Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 10:55 1653644505 Tory fears party ‘dictated to by Labour’ over windfall tax U-turn It appears not everyone within government is happy with Rishi Sunak’s £15bn cost-of-living support package announced in the Commons yesterday. One cabinet minister told The Times they worry the party looks like it is being “dictated to” by Labour after the chancellor U-turned to announce a windfall tax on the bumper profits of energy firms, as well as grants to help familes pay soaring bills. “The politics of this is just so bad,” the unnamed minister said. “We voted against it, we marched the whole party up the hill and are now taking them back down again. It looks like we’re being dictated to by Labour.” Tom Barnes 27 May 2022 10:41 1653644144 Opinion: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is misleading us on North Sea oil “Investing into North Sea oil won’t cut our bills or protect Britain’s energy security, so why is the energy secretary saying the opposite?” Grahame Buss asks. Read more here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 10:35 1653643244 Windfall tax: Reeves says government has ‘finally come to their senses’ It is a welcome move that the government have “finally come to their senses” and adopted Labour’s policy of a windfall tax, the shadow chancellor has said. Rachel Reeves told BBC Breakfast: “It is clear that Labour are winning the battle of ideas. But I too have to ask what on earth took them so long? When it was blindingly obvious to everybody else that this was absolutely necessary. “I think the big question that still needs to be answered is how are we going to stop ourselves from being in exactly the same position this time next year? “All economists are saying that the energy prices aren’t going down any time soon. So, what longer-term measures are the Government going to take to ensure we’re not back here this time next year? “For example, the Government could be starting a big programme of home insulation right now to take money off people’s bills – not just for one year, but for years to come. That’d be a practical thing that could be happening at the moment. “Keir Starmer said at the Labour Party conference last October that we should be looking to insulate the 19 million homes that don’t meet the energy performance certificates that you would expect. “If you did 1.9 million of those homes a year, it will probably cost around £5 billion a year, but it would take £400 off people’s bills every single year. That would make a huge difference.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 10:20 1653642464 Sunak declares ‘full support’ for PM The prime minister has now “double-downed on his resolve” to help the British people, chancellor Rishi Sunak told Good Morning Britain today. He added that Boris Johnson is “deeply sorry” for Partygate and has learned from his mistakes. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 10:07 1653641744 Shadow chancellor says Labour are looking for investment into nuclear and renewable energies Rachel Reeves MP told Sky News that Labour are calling for investment into “nuclear and renewables, as they are the cheapest forms of electricity”. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 09:55 1653640964 Shadow chancellor says government’s new windfall tax owes more to Sue Grey than economics Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the timing of the government’s new windfall tax owes more to Sue Gray than it does to the economics. She told Sky News: “If the Government hadn’t have been resisting Labour’s calls for a windfall tax and this additional support for months, the Government could have taken the time to get this package right. “It is not right that if you own a second or a third home you should get this £400 payment multiple times. You can now get a situation where somebody who’s incredibly wealthy gets £400 on three or four occasions because they own so many properties. “This is only happening because this package has been rushed through because the Government has been resisting this.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 09:42 1653640244 Sunak says he’ll continue with ‘verve’ rather than resign over fine Rishi Sunak has insisted he is not considering resigning despite being fined for breaking coronavirus laws during a bruising period as Chancellor. He did not rule out having agonised over whether to quit after the Metropolitan Police issued him with a fixed-penalty notice over Boris Johnson’s birthday gathering. But Mr Sunak insisted he will continue with the same “energy and verve I’ve always had for this job” as he leads the response to the cost-of-living crisis. Asked if he was considering resigning, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No. “I am fully committed to helping get the country through what are some challenging months ahead and build a brighter future for the people that I’m very privileged to represent. “And as you saw yesterday I have the same energy and verve I’ve always had for this job and I’ll keep at it.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 27 May 2022 09:30 1653639573 Rishi Sunak denies considering resignation over Partygate fine Rishi Sunak has denied he is considering resigning as chancellor after receiving a £50 fine for breaching Covid lockdown laws. The departure of his chancellor would almost certainly deliver a fatal blow to Boris Johnson’s hopes of staying on as Conservative leader, triggering a wave of letters of no confidence from backbench MPs. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more details: Chiara Giordano 27 May 2022 09:19 1653638940 Rishi Sunak denies using cost of living help as Partygate distraction Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the timing of his announcement about an emergency cost-of-living package had anything to do with the fact Sue Gray’s Partygate report released a day earlier, chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted: “No, categorically not.” He added: “Obviously we want to do these things in parliament. It was also the last day parliament was in session before what we call a recess for the Jubilee at the end of May and it’s important we make these announcements in parliament so I can be held accountable to MPs.” Chiara Giordano 27 May 2022 09:09

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cost of living – live: Tory fears party ‘dictated to by Labour’ over windfall tax U-turn