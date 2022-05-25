Cos’s £89 alternative to The Row’s £1,720 banana crossbody bag is finally back in stock

Few luxury labels have consistently caused such a stir among the fashion pack than The Row. Founded by the Olsen Twins in 2006, the brand’s boxy silhouettes, minaimlist takes on trends and timeless handbags and shoes have become staples of the tastemaker set.

And of course, the high street has been quick to take note of the American label’s Savile Row-inspired designs – from M&S’s version of its cult fisherman sandals, to Asda’s £14 take on the brand’s chunky flip flops.

Now, Cos’s £89 alternative to the luxe label’s £1,720 slouchy banana bag is back in stock after repeatedly selling out. First appearing as part of The Row’s SS19 collection, the practical yet stylish crossbody bag has become one of the brand’s most coveted pieces.

Boasting the same functional and statement crossbody fit, real leather finish and roomy design, Cos’s under £100 design has become a firm favourite for those wanting The Row look for less. And not only are the bags strikingly similar, but you’ll save a whopping £1,631 by picking up the high street option.

Having already sold out twice since its launch at the end of last year, you’ll want to be quick adding it to your basket. Here’s everything you need to know about Cos’s bag of the season.

Cos leather crossbody bag: £89, Cos.com

You’ll find the same smooth leather grain finish on Cos’s crossbody bag, minus The Row’s hefty price tag (£1720, Net-a-porter.com). The zip closure helps ensure your possessions are kept safe within the 100 per cent cotton lining, while the wide adjustable strap mean you can customise the fit across your body.

A sleek way to carry your essentials, there’s plenty of room – 11cm x 31.4cm x 10cm – in the spacious design and the black colourway is versatile enough to see you through the seasons.

The Row’s coveted slouchy banana bag (Net A Porter )

Owing to the crossbody style, it not only allows you to go hands-free but is the ideal accessory for layering over everything from trenches to summer midi dress – it’s no surprise it’s become such a staple of the fashion crowd. And for £1,000 less, we’re sold.

