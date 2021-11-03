Cop26: What has been achieved and agreed by leaders at the climate summit?

Cop26 is on! It’s happening right now in Glasgow – world leaders from 200 countries, along with 20,000 delegates, and tens of thousands more protesters, campaigners and pressure groups, all brought together in the latest international effort to thwart the worsening climate crisis.

The announcements and agreements are coming thick and fast, so to help you stay on top of what’s going on and what matters, The Independent is keeping track of all the major developments at the conference.

The main goal of Cop26 – and it’s unofficial strapline – is to “keep 1.5 alive”, meaning countries must commit to reducing world fossil fuel emissions to net zero by 2050 – the date by which the UN has said further emissions will mean global average temperatures will rise at least 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

As part of this process, countries must set out their new targets for reducing emissions which are to take effect by 2030. These policy promises are known as “nationally determined contributions” or NDCs, and most countries submitted them ahead of the summit.

Already, the prospect of keeping 1.5 alive looks remote, as China – the world’s biggest polluter – is still focusing on a previously announced 2060 net zero goal, while India has told the conference it is now targeting a 2070 net zero deadline, and Russia is yet to set a formal goal.

But despite this inauspicious start, there are still many days left to hash out deals, and plenty of momentum to drive considerable change, not just on emissions, but across a huge range of areas, from financing a shift to greener economies, to international collaboration on decarbonisation efforts, such as reforestation, reducing environmental impacts on oceans and soils, as well as technological responses to the climate crisis.

Here are the biggest moments of Cop26 so far:

Queuing to get in

On the first official day of the conference, the first big news of the morning was the queues. Hundreds of people waited hours to enter the conference, trying to keep warm under the grey autumn skies in Glasgow. A biting wind also managed to take down a huge welcome banner, with many suggesting it was a bad omen for the crucial talks, and frustration at the chaos given the very lengthy build up to the event, and the risk of the spread of Covid as people were cramped together.

‘One minute to Midnight’

In his opening remarks Boris Johnson told attendees the world was at “one minute to midnight” as the climate crisis bears down upon us. Children not yet born “will not forgive” today’s world leaders if they fail to confront the climate emergency, he said.

Attenborough highlights key role of nature

In an impassioned speech during the opening ceremony of Cop26, the naturalist Sir David Attenborough told world leaders there is still time to “rewrite our story”.

Accompanied by a video which focused on the rising concentration of carbon that humans have pumped into the atmosphere, he said that those who have contributed least to the climate crisis are being hit the hardest, and that along with recapturing “billions of tonnes of carbon from the air”, we must see “nature as our ally” in reducing future impacts.

100 countries sign up to deforestation pledge

At the end of day one, the UK government announced that almost 100 countries had signed up to a deforestation pledge to begin restoring the world’s forests by 2030.

Leaders representing countries that are home to 85 per cent of the planet’s forests – including Brazil – will commit to “halt and reverse” deforestation by the end of the decade.

Ecuador to expand Galapagos protections

Ecuador’s president announced that his country is expanding the marine reserve around the Galapagos Islands – one of the world’s biodiversity jewels – by almost half.

President Guillermo Lasso said a new marine reserve would cover of 60,000 square kilometers (more than 23,000 square miles), adding to an existing marine reserve of about 130,000 square kilometers (50,000 square miles).

India sets out 2070 net-zero target

India set out a net-zero emissions target for 2070, along with a commitment to increase India’s renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix by 50 per cent by 2030. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India was already making considerable effort to stick to the climate pledges it made in 2015 as part of the Paris agreement.

Countries back tech plan to hit net zero

A total of 40 nations are backing the ‘Glasgow Breakthroughs’, to give developing countries access to the innovation and tools needed to make the shift to net zero carbon emissions.

Downing Street believes the initiative can create 20 million new jobs globally and add over $16 trillion to the economies of both emerging and advanced economies.

South Africa paid to ditch coal

In a first-of-its-kind agreement, South Africa will receive around $8.5 billion from the United States and European countries to help it ditch coal, its major power source.

The funds will be provided as loans and grants over five years to help South Africa move away from coal-fired plants which power about 90 per cent of the country’s electricity.

International methane agreement

On Tuesday almost 100 countries committed to cutting back emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane, thought to be responsible for around a third of global average temperature rises since the industrial revolution.

The nations have agreed to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, compared to levels in 2020.

Campaign groups shut out of negotiations

On the second day of the conference, campaign groups said they have been shut out of the Cop26 talks on a scale never seen before – despite a pledge it would be “the most inclusive ever”.

Just four tickets were allocated to cover around 30 negotiating sessions, ActionAid said, in a huge shock to organisations which were not warned until they arrived in Glasgow.

Finance industry forced to show net-zero plans

The UK’s financial institutions and listed companies will be forced to publish their plans on how they will transition to net zero, the chancellor, Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday.

But Greenpeace said the plan to turn the country into a “net zero financial centre” was a marketing slogan, and still allowed companies to heavily invest in fossil fuels.

