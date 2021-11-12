Cop26: ‘We risk blowing it’ on climate change, Boris Johnson warns

Prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that “we risk blowing it” on climate if countries do not agree a draft deal on the table at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Speaking from London, the prime minister insisted that it was still possible to keep the hope alive at Glasgow of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial level.

But his call on world leaders to sign off the draft agreement published early on Friday is a clear indication that he has given up hope of achieving any further improvements on a text which has been criticised by climate activists as too weak.

“What everybody needs to do now is recognise that we really are in the final furlong, and it’s in the final furlong where the horses change places,” said Mr Johnson.

“What needs to happen now is that people need to understand that the deal that’s on the table – the so-called cover decision – that is the text.

“We either find a way of agreeing it or I’m afraid we risk blowing it. That’s the reality.”

