Cop26: Tory MP tells Boris Johnson to put cutting energy bills ahead of fighting climate change

A senior Conservative MP has warned Boris Johnson not to “get ahead of public opinion” by committing the UK to climate change action, warning that voters are more interested in their “great big bloody heating bills” than in the future of the Great Barrier Reef.

Sir Edward Leigh’s comment came just days after the UK-hosted Cop26 summit in Glasgow agreed to move towards a “phase down” in coal power generation and reductions in other fossil fuel emissions over the coming years in the hope of keeping global warming within 1.5C.

Mr Johnson came under fire in the House of Commons for failing to secure more immediate cuts in greenhouse gases, with Keir Starmer describing Cop as “a missed opportunity – a stumble forwards when we needed to make great strides”.

But Sir Edward suggested instead that the battle against climate change should take a back seat to the pressure to keep energy prices down and boost the competitiveness of UK companies.

His comments, calling for unrestrained use of the UK’s natural gas supplies, signalled the continuing presence on Tory backbenches of distaste for the PM’s adoption of the climate emergency cause.

“Could I urge the prime minister and other world leaders not to get ahead of public opinion on this,” said the MP for Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

His constituents “are not so much worried about the future of the Great Barrier Reef in 50 years’ time, they are worried about their great big bloody heating bills now”, he said.

“They are heavily reliant on gas, of which we have abundant supply.

“Manufacturers in northern ‘levelling up’ towns are worried about their competitiveness with China as more and more regulations are imposed on them.”

In response, Mr Johnson insisted it was “entirely realistic to move very rapidly to renewable energy” as the cost of wind and solar power dropped, and said the UK would have a “first mover advantage” in becoming a leader in what he termed a “green industrial revolution”.

