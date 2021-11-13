Climate change summit president Alok Sharma has appealed to almost 200 nations gathered in Glasgow to agree a new deal to rein in global warming, telling them: “This is the moment of truth”.

After last-minute wrangling which delayed the scheduled end of the two-week United Nations Cop26 summit, Mr Sharma said that a “clean” text for a final agreement had been reached and said he aimed to get it formally signed off later in the day.

The UK cabinet minister said that the proposed deal would allow the “full and effective implementation” of the 2015 Paris Accord, which set out measures to keep global warming below 2C above pre-industrial levels and work towards limiting it to 1.5C.

Source Link Cop26: Sharma appeals for nations to seal deal in ‘moment of truth’ for world