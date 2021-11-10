Cop26 news — live: World’s best climate performers named as summit enters final stages

Cop26- Nancy Pelosi says climate crisis a matter of ‘justice and equality’.mp4

Boris Johnson is heading back to the Cop26 summit to try to kick-start the troubled negotiations, amid a fresh warning that they are on course to fail.

The prime minister was expected to return to Glasgow at the end of the week – but will now travel, by train, on Wednesday to encourage “ambitious action” to halt the climate emergency.

the visit comes after a new report from the Climate Action Tracker found that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this decade would result in 2.4C of heating by 2100.

Earlier, fresh analysis suggested up to one billion people could be facing deadly levels of heat stress if global warming reaches 2C above pre-industrial levels.

Currently, 68 million people around the world are affected by heat stress. But a group of academics and Met Office scientists estimate that under a 2C scenario the number of people living under conditions of heat stress could increase 15-fold.

Show latest update 1636527297 Study estimates Covid-19 pandemic added 8.4 million tonnes of plastic waste The world has generated a mind-boggling amount of plastic waste during the pandemic, exacerbated by single-use PPEs, masks and other Covid-related medical products, according to a recent study. The study estimated that 8.4 million tonnes of Covid-related plastic waste were generated from 193 countries as of August. Of this, 25,000 tonnes are released into oceans, making up about 1.5 per cent of the total global riverine plastic discharge. The study was conducted by researchers from Nanjing University in China and the University of California in the US and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday. The paper also estimated that Asia disproportionately contributed to the problem. It generated around 72 per cent of plastic waste, even though Asia only accounted for 31.22 per cent of Covid cases. This called for a “better management of medical waste in developing countries”, the researchers said. “This reflects the lower treatment level of medical waste in many developing countries, such as India, Brazil and China, compared with developed countries with large numbers of cases in North America and Europe, for example, the United States and Spain,” the researchers said. “The mismanaged plastic waste generated from individual PPE (including face masks, gloves and face shields) is even more skewed towards Asia because of the large mask-wearing population,” they added. Stuti Mishra 10 November 2021 06:54 1636494045 AOC tells COP26 ‘the US is back’ but must act to regain its authority on climate issues US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced the return of the United States to fighting the climate crisis at COP 26 in Glasgow, but admitted that it must act to retake its “moral authority”. During talks at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday afternoon, the New York Democrat told the long-awaited “conference of the parties” that “America is back”. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said the country was back not only “at COP” but also “on the international stage as a leader on climate action”, citing a number of measures being pursued by Democrats and the Biden administration since the start of 2021. Read the full report from Gino Spocchia here: Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 21:40 1636492845 Green council leader sorry for flight to Cop26 from Brighton A Green council leader has described his flight from Gatwick to Glasgow to protest against climate change at Cop26 as a “major failure of judgement”. Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Green group, has apologised for taking the one hour and 20 minute flight after flying on the same day he slammed the UK government for a lack of action over climate change. After completing the 460-mile journey, Cllr Mac Cafferty made a speech on cutting carbon emissions and appeared at a protest march, led by Greta Thunberg, calling for world leaders to stop temperatures rising. Samuel Webb has the full story here: Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 21:20 1636491645 Government to unveil EV charging point design for UK at Cop26 The new design for a network of electric vehicle charging points will become as recognisable as the red post box or London’s black cabs, the government hopes. The plans are set to coincide with a series of announcements on low carbon transport due to be made on “transport day” at the Glasgow summit. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “From our roads to the skies, the transition to zero emission transport has reached a tipping point.” He added: “To support the transition to EVs, it’s integral that we have the infrastructure to support it. “My vision is for the UK to have one of the best EV infrastructure networks in the world, with excellent British design at its heart.” Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 21:00 1636488055 Ask Me Anything: Caroline Lucas to answer your questions on the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow On Thursday 11 November at 4pm GMT, Caroline Lucas MP will join our climate correspondent, Daisy Dunne, to answer your questions on the Cop26 climate summit and what must happen to get the world on track to meeting its climate goals. All you have to do is register to submit your question in the comments in the article below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments box to leave your question. Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 20:00 1636484879 Extinction Rebellion block Glasgow Street in Rubber Dinghy Extinction Rebellion climate activists have blocked St Vincent Street street by sitting in an inflatable rubber dinghy while covered in fake blood. An XR band also struck up outside a branch of the bank Santander, where graffiti has been sprayed on the wall. Police officers stand in front of a branch of Santander on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, where graffiti has been sprayed on the wall, as Extinction Rebellion protest outside. Police Scotland closed the street and at 5.45pm tweeted: “Two protesters are locked on to a device as part of a protest at St Vincent Street, Glasgow. “We are removing them for their own safety and the safety of the wider public.” Police arrested three people as the protest ended just after 6pm. Police officers stand in front of a branch of Santander on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, where graffiti has been sprayed on the wall, as Extinction Rebellion protest outside. Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 19:07 1636480802 AOC arrives in Glasgow for Cop26 focus on women’s equality Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has arrived at Cop26 as part of a Congressional delegation to join the event on gender equality at Cop26 on Tuesday. Ms Ocasio-Cortez shared details of her journey to Scotland on her Instagram, saying it was her first ever trip with a “codel” – congressional delegation. She flew in from the US in a military aircraft, posting: “Despite the craziness and media frenzy, I was still a waitress just three years ago. “So I still have moments in my life where it hits me that I’m actually in Congress. This was one of those moments.” Posting a photo of the coronavirus test she took upon arrival in the UK, she said: “Shout out to the NHS, I wish we had you at home. We need #medicareforall.” AOC makes her way through Cop26 (Louise Boyle/ The Independent ) Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 18:00 1636479295 Extinction Rebellion performs Scottish ceilidh dance outside Cop26 venue Extinction Rebellion performs Scottish ceilidh dance outside Cop26 venue Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 17:34 1636478429 Icelandic glacier melting more rapidly than it can reocover The Breidamerkurjokull glacier in Iceland is now melting faster over summer than it can recover during the winter months, experts have said. A six week long time-lapse video, captured by Dr Kieran Baxter, a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, revealed just how quickly the glacier is now retreating. He said: “Footage like this should act as a wake-up call that we cannot ignore the signs any longer. “Climate change is already having dire consequences around the world and we have to take responsibility for that.” Dr Baxter added: “The paths we choose now, including the decisions made at Cop26, will have a huge influence on the climate impacts that we will have to deal with in the future. “The volume of ice melt that we are seeing in Iceland is just one of the indicators that show us the scale of those impacts.” Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 17:20 1636475937 Politician gives Cop26 speech knee-deep in sea Politician gives Cop26 speech knee-deep in sea Emily Atkinson 9 November 2021 16:38

