Cop26 news – live: Reactions to agreement as Alok Sharma apologises for coal move triggered by India

The Cop26 climate summit finally concluded on Saturday after countries agreed to an historic deal aimed at reducing global warming, with the talks in Glasgow running into more than 24 hours of extra time.

An emotional Alok Sharma broke down on stage in the event’s final moments following a last-minute change, by China and India, to water down language in the final text on coal – revising it to “phase down” on unbated coal power instead of the stronger “phase out”.

The deal has been met with a mix of disappointment and pragmatism, with activists, vulnerable smaller states and non-governmental organisations in particular describing it as “weak” and lacking “the urgency and scale required” in the face of the climate crisis.

Despite many countries disagreeing with the last-minute change to the wording on coal, the Cop26 president Mr Sharma said it was vital that the deal remained on the table and announced it would be pushed through regardless. Before doing so, he paused to collect himself and – visibly upset – apologised for the “way this process has unfolded”.

Show latest update 1636883824 Alok Sharma: Cop26 agreement is ‘just the start’ Alok Sharma has said the Glasgow Climate Pact is ‘just the start’ amid disappointment on the watering-down of language around coal after India and China forced a last-minute change to the text of the deal agreed in Glasgow on Saturday. He also argued that China and India would have to “justify” their actions to “climate vulnerable” countries. He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “On the issue of coal, I should point out that for the very first time in any of these conferences, the word ‘coal’ is actually reflected in the text. That again is a first. “Yes, of course I would have liked to ensure we maintain the ‘phase out’ rather than changing the wording to ‘phase down’, but on the way to phasing out, you’ve got to phase down. “But, ultimately, of course, what we need to ensure is that we continue to work on this deal, on these commitments, and on the issue of coal, China and India are going to have to justify to some of the most climate vulnerable countries what happened. “You heard some of that disappointment on the floor (of the conference). “What I would say to you is that overall this is a historic agreement, we can be really proud of it but, of course, this is just the start – we now need to deliver on the commitments.” Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 09:57 1636883098 UK must do more work to ‘set example’ to world on climate action, says Angela Rayner The deputy Labour leader has said that the UK has a “responsibility” to support poorer countries in the fight against climate change – adding we must do more to “set an example” to the world. Angela Rayner then went on to praise the work done by the Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, for doing his “utmost” in securing the Glasgow Climate Pact. This was followed by condemnation for Boris Johnson, whom she criticised for his “do as I say, not as I do” attitude. “There is so much more we can do as a country to set an example to the world,” she added. “We have a responsibility to support the poorer countries.” It comes after the Shadow Business and Energy Sectary, Ed Miliband, said that the government’s decision to cut the international aid budget was the ‘”single worst decision” in the build up to the UN climate summit in Glasgow. Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 09:44 1636881737 1.5C target in ‘intensive care’, says Ed Miliband 1.5C target in ‘intensive care’, says Ed Miliband-.mp4 Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 09:22 1636881018 ‘If Glasgow was meant to keep 1.5C alive, it is now in intensive care’, says Ed Miliband Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 09:10 1636880914 Ed Miliband: UK’s decision to slash the international aid budget ahead of Cop26 was a ‘scandal’ The Shadow Business and Energy Sectary has said that the government’s decision to cut the international aid budget was the ‘”single worst decision” in the build up to the UN climate summit in Glasgow. Set to continue until at least 2024, the government reduced its annual aid budget from 0.7% of gross national income to 0.5 per cent. This represents a cut of between £4nb and £5bn. Speaking on Sky News this morning, Ed Miliband said: “Cutting the aid budget was the single worst decision in the build up to Cop26. “The money is an essential starting point for the costs developing countries are going to face. “It’s a scandal.” Questioning then turned on the government’s controversial decision to fund the Cambo oil field. He said: “It should not go ahead. No prevarication. “We need clarity and strength when it comes to the climate emergency.” Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 09:08 1636878683 10 key takeaways from the final deal agreed in Glasgow In case you missed it… Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 08:31 1636878250 The Glasgow deal is not nearly enough, and yet it is so much better than a failure would have been In the end, it was better that something was agreed in Glasgow rather than nothing agreed. As we feared, the final text was not enough to ensure that the aim of restricting the rise in global average temperatures to 1.5 degrees will be met, although it has not yet been definitively missed either. Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 08:24 1636877300 ‘We are out of time, folks’, says NASA climate scientist as dust settles on Cop26 A NASA climate scientist has shared his disdain on Twitter for the Cop26 process, saying he wishes he could “make the world realise what an emergency we are truly in.” Peter Kalmus, also founder of the Climate Ad Project, took the opportunity to take swipe at scientists, commentators and NGOs for “patting” world leaders on the back following the release of the Glasgow Climate Pact. He wrote: “If world leaders think COP26 was “a good step” because too many climate scientists, commentators, NGO leaders spin it and pat them on the back, then we’d have a double failure. We are out of time, folks. “I wish I could make the world realize what an emergency we are truly in.” Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 08:08 1636876226 Nations announce landmark Glasgow climate pact after last-minute weakening on coal In case you missed it… The Cop26 climate summit has finally concluded after nations agreed to a landmark deal aimed at preventing catastrophic global warming. Talks dragged on for more than 24 hours after the Glasgow conference was due to end amid intense negotiations over contentious issues like fossil fuel subsidies, emission-reduction timelines and climate finance for developing nations. Louise Boyle, Daisy Dunne and Andrew Woodcock have the full story here: Emily Atkinson 14 November 2021 07:50 1636874216 Australian government won’t amend targets after Cop26 deal Speaking on Sunday after the conclusion of COP26, Australian ministers said that their target of reducing greenhouse emissions by 28 per cent by 2030 has been “fixed” and will not be amended in the wake of the summit. Foreign minister Marise Payne and energy minister Angus Taylor said that “Australia’s 2030 target is fixed and we are committed to meeting and beating it,” in a joint statement. Australia’s health minister and former environment minister Greg Hunt was asked in an interview on ABC’s Insiders programme if the Australian government will update its target. In an indirect response, Mr Hunt said the country has set its target but “what we’ll continue to do is update our projections”. When prodded to explain, the minister paraphrased Shakespeare’s Henry IV to suggest Australia planned to beat the 28 per cent emissions cut but would not commit to it now.

“I never promised to pay thee, but now that I’m here, I’ll pay thee double”, the minister said.

“It means under-promise and over-deliver.” Arpan Rai 14 November 2021 07:16

