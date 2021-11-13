Cop26 news – live: Glasgow climate talks go into overtime as revised draft text due out

Nicola Sturgeon says PM should return to Cop26

The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change are hanging in the balance, as the deadline for a global deal at Cop26 passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.”

With the Glasgow summit extended into Saturday, negotiators from 197 countries will attempt to finalise the text of an agreement, which it is hoped will keep the world on track to avoid 1.5C of warming.

Alok Sharma has shared a letter with heads of delegations and chairs of regional groups outlining the agenda for Saturday’s negotiations, saying a revised agreement draft will be made available by around 8am this morning.

The negotiations are likely to last into Saturday afternoon, he said.

While the draft statement is currently the first ever at a UN summit of this type to mention fossil fuels, an earlier call to phase out coal and end fossil fuel subsidies appeared to have been significantly watered down on Friday, and there were fears over whether even this softened wording would survive into the final text.

Show latest update 1636791790 Deal hangs in balance as climate summit extended beyond deadline for agreement The world’s hopes of avoiding catastrophic climate change were hanging in the balance last night, as the deadline for a global deal passed without agreement and Boris Johnson warned: “We risk blowing it.” The prime minister urged his counterparts in countries around the world to show “conviction and courage” by giving their negotiating teams leeway to make the compromises needed to keep the world on track for limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, writes political editor Andrew Woodcock. A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “They discussed progress in the ongoing Cop26 negotiations in Glasgow and agreed that an ambitious outcome is in sight. “The leaders committed to work together to help resolve outstanding issues in the talks and reach an agreement at Cop26 that works for all countries.” Emily Atkinson 13 November 2021 08:23 1636791063 AOC says don’t expect COP26 or governments to address climate crisis Democratic US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said people should not expect governments or the COP26 conference to solve the climate crisis. Ms Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on an Instagram Live chat as she is part of a congressional delegation to the climate conference in Glasgow. “There are some things that I saw in that room that I’m like, if the world is relying on COP and governments to stop climate change, that is not going to happen,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said. “Governments are a very important, critical, determining aspect to stopping climate change but they are not the only aspect and so fact of the matter is, grassroots collective people’s organising is going to be extremely critical in solving the climate crisis.” Eric Garcia has the full story: Emily Atkinson 13 November 2021 08:11 1636790245 Alok Sharma: Revised text of climate summit agreement to be made ‘available around 8am’ Alok Sharma has shared a letter with heads of delegations and chairs of regional groups outlining the agenda for Saturday’s negotiations, saying a revised agreement draft will be made available by around 8am this morning. He warned that crafting the texts as passing them through the UNFCCC documentary systems “will take some time” as negotiations seek to strike the “right balances” in developing texts that have been “built collectively.” According to the letter, talks look set to continue on into Saturday afternoon. Emily Atkinson 13 November 2021 07:57 1636789703 ‘Time is running out in the race for our future’, says Caroline Lucas Caroline Lucas MP has accused world leaders of “failing to show the leadership and courage” that this moment in history demands as Cop26 negotiations spill over into another day. In a video posted on Twitter last night, after the decision was taken to extend the Glasgow summit into Saturday, the Green Party leader expressed her “anger” that the draft agreement only expresses “deep regret that the money isn’t on the table for the poorest countries.” She said: “Time is running out in the race for our future. “This Glasgow Summit is our best hope of avoiding the worst of the climate emergency – our best hope of a justice reset, out best hope of keeping fossil fuels in the ground. “I feel so angry that world leaders look as if they are going to fail us on this, angry that what we are seeing is a debate about whether the word request or urge is stronger, angry that the text produced overnight simply expresses deep regret that the money isn’t on the table for the poorest countries, angry that the richer countries are failing to pay their climate debt. While there are still people negotiating, there is still “hope”, she continued: “There is still a chance. We know that every single fraction of a degree matters – every ton of fossil fuel matters. “So, we will keep raising our voices and, with determination, those voices will get heard.” The full video is available here: Emily Atkinson 13 November 2021 07:48 1636755575 Keeping temperature rises below 1.5C ‘a matter of life and death’, delegates warn On Friday, delegates once more rammed home the importance of limiting global temperature rises to below 1.5C. The EU’s Frans Timmermans said “1.5 degrees is about avoiding a future for our children and grandchildren that is unliveable”, while Kenya’s representative said the number was “not just a statistic, it is a matter of life and death”. As my colleagues have pointed out over the last few weeks, this conference has not Rory Sullivan 12 November 2021 22:19 1636754435 Emissions need cutting to zero, not net zero – Caroline Lucas People should not be taken in by the rhetoric employed at the Cop26 summit, writes Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion. In particular, she rails against the heavy-lifting done by the word “net”. “For a start, nearly all net zero pledges are for mid-century or beyond – whether they come from governments or corporations. That is far too late to respond to an accelerating climate emergency,” she says. Read more here: Rory Sullivan 12 November 2021 22:00 1636753235 Next year ‘has to be different’ to keep within 1.5C of warming, warns Miliband Whatever happens before the end of Cop26, the upcoming year “has to be different” from the last in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Ed Miliband has said. Here’s the shadow energy secretary’s take on where we go after Cop26: Rory Sullivan 12 November 2021 21:40 1636752008 Negotiations expected to continue into tomorrow afternoon Alok Sharma has said he envisages that negotiations will continue into Saturday afternoon. The Cop26 president told delegates that revised documents for the agreements to be struck in Glasgow will be issued overnight, and be available by 8am. A short informal plenary meeting will be held on Saturday morning, not before 10am, when Mr Sharma says he will introduce the documents, share his assessment of the state of the negotiations and set out proposed next steps. He said he envisages a formal plenary in the afternoon to adopt the final decisions of Cop26 and close the session on Saturday. Andy Gregory 12 November 2021 21:20 1636751124 Fossil fuel firms could ‘hold climate action to ransom’, campaigners warn Fossil fuel companies could use trade agreements to “hold climate action to ransom”, potentially seeking trillions of pounds in compensation from governments that enact policies harming their revenues, campaigners have warned. Trade agreements, such as Nafta and the Energy Charter Treaty, include investor arbitration clauses which allow companies to sue governments, according to Agence-France Presse, which reports that the tribunal mechanism has already seen billions handed to heavy industry. These corporate courts, “the global trade system’s dirty little secret”, could “make a mockery” of pledges agreed in Glasgow, Global Justice Now’s trade campaigner Jean Blaylock told the news agency. “We’re seeing the fossil fuel sector use investor-state dispute settlement to hold climate action to ransom,” she said. “These companies have made unfathomable profits from fuelling the climate crisis, we cannot let them demand even bigger pay-outs.” Andy Gregory 12 November 2021 21:05 1636750258 The UK presidency is holding out hope for a formal request in the final agreement for countries to come back next year at the Cop27 conference in Egypt with enhanced pledges on carbon emissions, our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports. This would mark a significant step up in the so-called “ratchet” agreed at Paris, which required new pledges only every five years, and reflects growing concern that action is not coming fast enough in what has been called “the crucial decade” to 2030. Andy Gregory 12 November 2021 20:50

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26 news – live: Glasgow climate talks go into overtime as revised draft text due out