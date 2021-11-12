Cop26 news – live: Climate talks enter final day as Alok Sharma warns of ‘monumental challenge’ ahead

Negotiations enter the final day

The Cop26 summit has reached its final day of talks as fears mount as to whether a deal will be reached to keep global warming below 1.5C.

Yesterday the UK declined to join an international alliance aiming to end new oil and gas projects leaving a small group of other countries led by Costa Rica and Denmark to forge a path away from fossil fuels.

The snub came as the UK’s Cop26 president Alok Sharma said that negotiators faced a “monumental challenge” to reach a credible conclusion to the two-week summit. UN secretary general Antonio Gutterres also warned that the 1.5C threshold, which is seen as a maximum limit to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, is “on life support”.

Negotiators were working until late on Thursday on a new draft agreement, expected to appear early on the final scheduled day of the summit. Boris Johnson was coming under intense pressure to return to Glasgow and fight for a deal that would keep the world on track for warming of no more than 1.5C as agreed in Paris in 2015.

Follow live updates below.

Show latest update 1636704248 The first Cop26 draft statement has been released The first Cop26 draft statement has been released outlining the major decisions and resolutions that have come out of the summit. The first draft of the “cover decision” called for countries “to accelerate the phasing-out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels”. In a new draft produced on Friday morning, that has changed to calling on countries to accelerate the shift to clean energy systems, “including by rapidly scaling up clean power generation and accelerating the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”. The inclusion of a reference to fossil fuels was a first for a UN decision document of this type, but was expected to get fierce pushback from some countries. Thomas Kingsley 12 November 2021 08:04 1636703176 Nations must ‘redouble efforts’ in final hours of Cop26, says Sadiq Khan Countries must “redouble their efforts” in the final hours of the Cop26 climate summit to attempt to keep hopes alive of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, Sadiq Khan has said. Speaking to The Independent in Glasgow, the mayor of London said countries must commit to renewing their climate promises more often to get the momentum needed to meet the 1.5C aspiration of the Paris Agreement. He added that he had been frustrated to see nations prioritising “targets over action” and said that the era of climate deniers had been replaced by one of “climate delayers”. Our climate correspondent Daisy Dunne has the full exclusive below: Thomas Kingsley 12 November 2021 07:46 1636702812 Welcome Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. As talks reach the final day at the summit, we bring you the latest updates. Thomas Kingsley 12 November 2021 07:40

