Cop26: Nearly 100 countries commit to ‘game-changing’ pledge to cut back planet-heating methane

Nearly 100 countries have committed to cutting back on the potent greenhouse gas methane at the Cop26 climate summit.

The nations have agreed to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, when compared to levels in 2020.

Brazil is among new signatories to the Global Methane Pledge, a deal spearheaded by US President Joe Biden and the European Union.

Formally announcing the agreement on Tuesday, Mr Biden described it as a “game-changing commitment” in the fight against the climate crisis.

The multi-country effort to slash methane, a short-lived but potent greenhouse gas, was first announced in September.

“At the time, nine countries had signed on. Today it’s over 80 and approaching 100 countries,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s going to make a huge difference, not just when it comes to fighting climate change. It’s going improve health, reduce asthma and respiratory-related emergencies. It’s going to improve food supplies by cutting crop losses.”

