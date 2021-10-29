Cop26 – latest news: Greta Thunberg to join London protest, and China’s Xi won’t attend summit in person

Climate Change: COP26 might change our world

Greta Thunberg is expected to join climate activists protesting in the City of London today, ahead of the Cop26 summit. Activists in Glasgow, the host city, will also stage demonstrations outside banks to demand an end to fossil fuel investments.

Global leaders are set to meet from Monday to try to hash out their plans to reduce carbon emissions. Boris Johnson has previously voiced fears “it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements we need”.

However, China’s Xi Jinping will not be among them; Beijing announced on Friday morning that the president would address the conference only by video link, following weeks of speculation about his plans. China is the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

China has also released its updated plan to tackle climate change, saying it would increase the share of renewables in its primary energy consumption to 25 per cent by 2030. This is 5 per cent higher than previously pledged.

Beijing also reiterated a previous commitment to reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by the end of this decade and to become carbon neutral by 2060.

Show latest update 1635489912 A children’s handbook on climate action Children’s toy manufacturer LEGO has released a new climate change handbook with instructions from children on what world leaders can do to tackle the climate crisis. “Building Instructions for a Better World” lists ten building “instructions” based on research and workshops with over 6,000 eight to 18-year-olds globally. These instructions include “reducing pollution and waste”, “protecting nature”, “changing laws”, “educating people” and “investing in the environment”. The handbook has been released ahead of Cop26, the two-week United Nations Climate Change Conference which will see world leaders gather in Glasgow from Sunday, 31 October. Laura Hampson reports. Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 07:45 1635489877 Greta Thunberg to join London climate protest Greta Thunberg is expected to join protesters in the City of London lobbying against investment in fossil fuels. The Swedish activist will be one of thousands protesting across 26 countries and every continent on Friday to demand the global financial system stops profiting from polluting fuels. The protest could be one of the largest climate finance protests in history and will take place at financial centres in London, New York, San Francisco and Nairobi. Activists will campaign outside branches of Barclays, Standard Chartered, Lloyds of London and the Bank of England, with Ms Thunberg set to join them. The protests come after campaigners revealed banks have paid £2.75 trillion into fossil fuel extraction since the 2015 Paris agreement where world leaders committed to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C and reach net zero emissions by 2050. Jon Sharman 29 October 2021 07:44 1635488112 Pacific island nations urge for ‘concrete action’ Pacific islands have urged the G20 community to take “concrete action now” instead of long-term commitments, ahead of the crucial Cop26 summit starting this Sunday. “We need concrete action now. We cannot wait until 2050, it is a matter of our survival,” Anote Tong, a former president of Kiribati and twice a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize, told Reuters. The low lying islands are at an increased risk from climate change with the rising sea levels. “G20 members are responsible for around 75 per cent of the global contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, so a strong commitment and outcome from the G20 Rome Summit will pave the way for an ambitious and successful Cop26,” Henry Puna, former Cook Islands prime minister and now secretary of the Pacific Islands Forum, said in a statement quoted by the news agency. “We do not have the luxury of time and must join forces urgently and deliver the required ambition at COP26 to safeguard the future of all humankind, and our planet,” Puna said. Additional reporting by Reuters Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 07:15 1635486312 Xi Jinping to be at G20 via video link, says Chinese foriegn ministry Chinese president Xi Jinping will participate in the G20 leaders summit in Rome on Saturday and Sunday via a video link, Reuters news agency has reported quoting China’s foreign ministry. There has been suspense over his presence at the crucial Cop26 as well, however, now it is clear that the Chinese president will not be attending it but sending officials instead. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Xi has been in China and has not attended any international summit physically. Xi is also expected to address the gathering, the news agency reported. While the US president Joe Biden, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders of G20 will be physically present at the summit taking place right before Cop26, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida will not attend in person. Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 06:45 1635484512 Joe Biden arrives in Italy for G20 summit, ahead of Cop26 US President Joe Biden has arrived in Europe for two international summits, beginning with the G20 in Rome. After Rome, Biden will be coming to Glasgow for the crucial Cop26 summit. The US president, along with the first lady Jill Biden, arrived at Rome’s t Fiumicino airport early on Friday where he is also expected to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican. He will then head to Scotland on Sunday night for the United Nations climate conference. US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Rome Fiumicino International Airport Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 06:15 1635482712 Biden would be ‘on track’ to deliver on his commitments, says White House advisor Biden is on his way back to Europe just hours after pressing Congress to enact his signature Build Back Better Act into law so he can arrive having fulfilled his promise that the US will take action to halt climate change in time for the COP26 conference in Glasgow. The message this time? Democracy works. Often choosing to frame this choice explicitly in his remarks, Biden has bet that Americans — and the world — will see his success as proof that the liberal order, characterized by free and fair elections to choose governments that respect basic human rights, is not too slow-moving and cumbersome for the increasingly polarized world of the 21st century. With Thursday’s announcement that a deal has been reached to pass his Build Back Better plan through Congress, Biden will arrive in Rome on Friday with some — but not all — his ducks in a row, writes Andrew Feinberg. Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 05:45 1635480912 What do we need for Cop26 to be a success? A lot of hopes are pinned to the crucial Cop26 summit starting this Sunday. However, the immediate run-up to the summit has also been marred by disagreements, both internationally and within the UK A shortage of gas in Europe has driven up prices and led to accusations that Russia, as the major supplier, has been rigging the market – charges it denies. But this huge international gathering, seen as the second opportunity for the UK to show off “Global Britain” in the first year of Brexit – and if possible outshine the Paris climate summit of 2015 – had already lost some of its lustre, Mary Dejevski writes. Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 05:15 1635478899 What is Cop26? Cop26 will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, from Sunday, a year on from its postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November. What is Cop26 and why does it matter, Joe Sommerlad explains. Stuti Mishra 29 October 2021 04:41 1635457385 AOC urges emergency funding for global south climate activists US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has donated £7,250 to allow two climate change representatives to attend the Cop26 summit. The Democratic politician urged leaders around the world to fund others who might otherwise not make it to Glasgow. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: “It’s vitally important that those areas most affected by climate change have representatives at Cop26. “Unfortunately, it is these very activists that have the least access. “I’m committing to support two international advocates to attend the conference, and I challenge my colleagues in (the US) Congress and in wealthier nations around the globe to step up to ensure these 90 activists have a chance to be heard.” The campaign group Cop26 Coalition said roughly 100 delegates from the global south were struggling to attend the conference due to high costs and travel rules. Rory Sullivan 28 October 2021 22:43 1635453386 Polar research ship named after David Attenborough docks in Greenwich The UK’s most advanced polar research ship has docked in London to mark the upcoming Cop26 summit. The vessel’s arrival in Greenwich is part of a three-day public celebration hosted by UKRI-NERC British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG). “With Cop26 only days away, it’s incredible to see the new RRS Sir David Attenborough and hear about the world-leading and ground-breaking research it will complete in the Antarctic and Artic regions,” international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said. Rory Sullivan 28 October 2021 21:36

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26 – latest news: Greta Thunberg to join London protest, and China’s Xi won’t attend summit in person