Cop26 — latest news: Boris Johnson warns world at ‘one minute to midnight’ as summit opens in Glasgow

World leaders lay out goals for COP26 climate summit

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit begins in earnest today with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

Boris Johnson will tell them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

Speaking this morning, Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said success at the climate summit was still “touch and go”.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, will address the climate conference in the form of a written statement on Monday, according to an official schedule, but will not be attending.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also be absent and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan flew home from the G20 meeting in Rome rather than take part. Meanwhile climate activist Greta Thunberg says she wasn’t even invited to join the conference by the organisers.

Monday will see the world leaders summit with statements by heads of state and government and separate meetings at a morning event on forests and land use and afternoon discussion about accelerating clean technology innovation and deployment.

Show latest update 1635752811 World at ‘one minute to midnight’, says PM Boris Johnson, who will welcome leaders to Glasgow for the Cop26 talks as they get underway on Monday, will tell them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change”. “It’s one minute to midnight and we need to act now,” he will say. “If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.” He is also expected to say: “We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees. “Not more hopes and targets and aspirations, valuable though they are, but clear commitments and concrete timetables for change. “We need to get real about climate change and the world needs to know when that’s going to happen.” Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 07:46 1635720379 Cop26 must not become a ‘greenwash summit’, says Miliband Cop26 must not become a “greenwash summit” or a “climate delay summit”, Ed Miliband has said. Labour’s shadow energy secretary, speaking at the premiere of The Green Planet, a new television series by Sir David Attenborough, said: “We know what the task is, this decade – to halve global emissions. “Now Glasgow may not get all the way there but we have to get as far as we possibly can. “And that’s going to require tough conversations with some leaders who are not doing enough. “The experts tell us no G20 country is doing enough, so everybody’s got to step up. “We don’t want a greenwash summit, we don’t want a climate delay summit, we want a climate delivery summit.” Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 22:46 1635719359 Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to tackle climate crisis The Prince of Wales will argue that a “war-like footing” is needed to tackle the climate crisis, as he opens the Cop26 summit. Charles is expected to call for a “vast military-style campaign” to address urgent environmental issues. The royal, who has spent decades trying to raise awareness of the growing crisis, will speak at the opening ceremony of the major conference in Glasgow on Monday. He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying: “We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.” He will go on to urge leaders across the globe to systematically engage with business to solve the climate problems the world faces. He is expected to say: “We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector. With trillions at its disposal.” Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 22:29 1635718459 How green are climate summit’s key sponsors? The sponsors of the Cop26 climate summit have made bold pledges to get to net zero, but an investigation by The Independent has uncovered a substantial – and often hidden – reliance on controversial carbon offsets to get there, which environmentalists have branded “a license to keep polluting” and “a greenwashing scam”. These 11 firms – Microsoft, Unilever, Sky, SSE, Scottish Power, Sainsbury’s, Reckitt, National Grid, Hitachi, GSK, and NatWest Group – have had their logos plastered all over the website of the biggest climate change event of the year, and inside its Glasgow venue, with each company hyped as a leader in their sector trailblazing the way “towards net zero”. Last year they generated £260bn in revenue, but collectively pumped out more than 375m tonnes of carbon. Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 22:14 1635717347 ‘Get in line, or get out of the way’ India Logan-Riley, an Indigenous climate activist from New Zealand, has delivered a more message for negotiators and world leaders at the summit’s opening ceremony. “Get in line, or get out of the way,” the campaigner said. Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 21:55 1635715759 Sadiq Khan welcomes mayors and local leaders to London for climate meeting Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 21:29 1635714859 What is planned for the first full day of the summit? Following the procedural opening of the Cop26 on Sunday, to enable work to begin quickly, Monday and Tuesday will be the World Leaders Summit with the presence of royalty and more than 100 heads of state or government. The World Leaders Summit provides all heads of state or government with the opportunity to set the stage for Cop26. Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 21:14 1635713959 UN official unable to attend due to Covid ‘vaccine inequity’ Dr Musonda Xoliswa Mumba, a Zambian-born environmentalist, living in Nairobi, Kenya, who works for the United Nations, is among those unable to attend because of what she called Covid “vaccine inequity”. Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 20:59 1635713059 Biden says Russia and China ‘didn’t show up’ on climate needs Joe Biden has said it is “disappointing” that Russia and China “basically didn’t show up” with commitments to address the scourge of climate change ahead of Cop26. Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not expected to attend the two weeks of meetings in Glasgow, but they are sending senior officials. “The disappointment relates to the fact that Russia … and China basically didn’t show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change. And there’s a reason why people should be disappointed,” the US president said. He added: “I found it disappointing myself.” Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 20:44 1635712159 Alok Sharma: ‘We will succeed, or fail, as one’ Alok Sharma, the Cop president, outlined the urgent need for action in a statement marking the opening of the summit. He said: “We can move the negotiations forward. We can launch a decade of ever-increasing ambition and action. “Together, we can seize the enormous opportunities for green growth, for good green jobs, for cheaper, cleaner power. “But we must hit the ground running to develop the solutions we need. And that work starts today. We will succeed, or fail, as one.” Tom Batchelor 31 October 2021 20:29

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26 — latest news: Boris Johnson warns world at ‘one minute to midnight’ as summit opens in Glasgow