Cop26 Glasgow protest – live: Greta Thunberg to lead march as billionaires told to stop ‘plundering planet’

The spotlight will be on youth activists at Cop26 in Glasgow on Friday, with Greta Thunbergleading a march through the city to demand climate action.

This comes the day after the 18-year-old Swedish environmentalist suggested that talks were becoming a “greenwashing campaign” for politicians and business leaders.

It would be more of a success if people understood what a “failure” the climate summit has been, she added.

Another large event in Glasgow on Friday is the arrival of a giant iceberg from Greenland to highlight the urgency of tackling the climate crisis.

“We felt that negotiators here had to actually come face to face with the Arctic, so we brought the iceberg,” Professor Gail Whiteman, founder of the Arctic Basecamp climate group, explained.

Meanwhile, Oxfam Scotland has said action must be taken to stop billionaires from destroying the planet. The richest one per cent will be responsible for 16 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, up from 13 per cent in 1990, its research showed.

Jamie Livingstone, of Oxfam Scotland, said: “The luxury lifestyles and continued plundering of the planet by the world’s richest people are placing us all in ever graver peril.”

Show latest update 1636105790 Young people leaving school to become ‘full-time’ climate activists, says leading protester The urgency of the climate crisis has led a number of young people leaving education to become “full-time activists”, a Ugandan protester has said. Evelyn Acham, who is part of the Rise Up movement in Africa, told the BBC: “So many young people have given up school to become full-time activists, some have given up work, some have given up going for a masters degree, just because they’re seeing the urgency of this.” American climate campaigner Sophia Kiannia said she was “hopeful” because people like Ms Acham were taking to the streets to make their voices heard. It is estimated that 8,000 to 10,000 people will attend today’s march. However, Ms Kiannia was not as positive about the Cop26 summit itself, saying “we shouldn’t be overly optimistic” about its success. Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 09:49 1636104818 Youth and Public Empowerment Day Today is Youth and Public Empowerment Day at the Cop26 climate summit. Here’s a UN video on the “unstoppable force” that young climate leaders represent. Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 09:33 1636103969 Photo: Greenland iceberg arrives in Glasgow The melting of the Arctic’s ice caps has been brought closer to delegates’ attention in Glasgow. An iceberg from Greenland is now on display in the Scottish city, having been transported there to highlight the issue. “We felt that negotiators here had to actually come face to face with the Arctic, so we brought the iceberg,” Professor Gail Whiteman, founder of the Arctic Basecamp climate group, said. An iceberg from Greenland is displayed near the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 09:19 1636102589 Speed up climate talks, says Cop26 president The next 24 hours is vital for a successful outcome in the second week of Cop26, the president of the climate summit has said. Alok Sharma said an extra pushed needed to be made by leaders on the fifth day of the conference. In a note published by the UN, the British minister said it would not be possible to solve “a large number of unresolved issues” in the second week. “In this context, I urge the Chairs, Groups and all delegations to expedite discussions over the coming 24 hours, focusing efforts on the balanced set of issues which are critical to what needs to be achieved here in Glasgow,” he said. Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 08:56 1636101426 Pupils should not miss school for climate protests, says Zahawi Young people should not miss school to protest about the climate crisis, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said. When asked about the issue by Sky News, he said pupils should protest on Saturday and Sunday instead. “The summit is here for at least two weekends, so I would urge children not to miss school, not to miss class – we don’t want to get into a situation where teachers and headteachers are having to issue fines for missing education,” he said. He added that young people “are part of the solution as well as part of the pressure on world leaders”. Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Getty Images) Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 08:37 1636100226 Climate crisis victims tell their story From wildfires in Australia to fatal floods in Europe and China, almost all parts of the world have been affected by extreme weather events. At the Cop26 summit, our climate correspondent Daisy Dunne spoke to people about their experiences of the climate crisis. Author Raphael Thelen told her about the damage this summer’s flooding caused to his mother’s community near the river Erft in Germany. “When I got there, the river had become a raging brown stream that had just ripped apart half of the town,” he said. “The streets were filled with broken things. The streets were filled with furniture and piled up washing machines which people had dragged out of their basement.” Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 08:17 1636099029 UK to launch climate action award for pupils Students will be recognised for their action to protect the environment in a scheme similar to the Duke of Edinburgh awards, the government has said. The education secretary Nadhim Zahawi will give more details about the Climate Leaders Award at the Cop26 climate summit. Depending on the level of volunteering and learning they undertake, students will be given a bronze, silver or gold award. Mr Zahawi said sustainability needed to be part of the education system, but should also go “beyond the classroom”. “It goes beyond the classroom – our National Education Nature Park and Climate Leaders Awards will let pupils get hands-on experience of understanding, nurturing and protecting the biodiversity around them,” he said. Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 07:57 1636097559 Youth activists and giant iceberg in the spotlight A student march and the arrival of a giant iceberg from Greenland highlighting the plight of the Arctic will be two of the main events in Glasgow on Friday. Speaking about the demonstration, Isabelle Axelsson, 20, an activist with Greta Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement, said: “We’re expecting lots of people to come and join us in the streets and not only youth but also adults supporting youth, and adults that want climate action.” Elsewhere, Professor Gail Whiteman, who founded the Arctic Basecamp climate activist group, explained why an iceberg will be used to show the urgency of the climate crisis. “Studies are showing that if we lose the snow and ice in the Arctic we will amplify global warming by 25 to 40 per cent,” she said. “We felt that negotiators here had to actually come face to face with the Arctic, so we brought the iceberg.” The iceberg was brought to England from Green via Iceland, before being trucked to Glasgow. Rory Sullivan 5 November 2021 07:32 1636096249 India’s climate action targets marred by confusion Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s grand announcements of climate action plans at the Cop26 summit this week helped set the world on a path towards keeping global warming within the Paris Agreement’s goals for the first time. With India, the world’s third-largest emitter joining the net-zero group and setting ambitious emission cut targets, hopes rekindled that the world may manage to keep warming below 2C. However, Mr Modi also left room for a lot of confusion back home that the experts in the country are grappling to find answers to. Is India’s 50 per cent renewable target for its total consumption of installed capacity? Is the emissions-reduction target referring to carbon or total greenhouse gases? Are these commitments conditional based on the availability of climate finance like its previous targets? There is no clarity on any of these aspects; there are only conflicting statements. The Independent analyses how the Indian prime minister’s poorly drafted speech in Glasgow lacked crucial technical details and posed as many questions as answers about India’s climate plans. Stuti Mishra 5 November 2021 07:10 1636094620 The key moments from Cop26 summit so far With world leaders from 200 countries, along with 20,000 delegates, and tens of thousands more protesters, campaigners and pressure groups, Glasgow has become a crucible for the world’s most fundamental concerns. Alongside the key announcements being made by governments and organisations, there are innumerable notable goings-on which inform the debate over the climate and environment, and broader international relations, which may slip by unnoticed. The Independent’s Harry Cockburn is keeping track of these moments to help provide a broader picture of the summit. Stuti Mishra 5 November 2021 06:43

