Cop26 Glasgow news – live: UK pledges £290m as focus shifts to climate finance

Activists from London climate protest start march to Trafalgar Square

As the Cop26 summit resumes in Glasgow after a day off on Sunday, the issue of loss and damage will take centre stage at the meetings today.

Flooding, drought and heatwaves claimed hundreds of lives in 2021 and the countries hardest hit by the climate crisis are often the poorest and have contributed the least to climate change.

Who should be funding climate adaption? This is the question the summit will try to find a consensus on this week.

Governments including Bangladesh, the Maldives and the Netherlands — which are expected to be among those most severely impacted by climate change as sea levels rise — are expected to attend the meeting, among several others.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, tens of thousands of climate protesters took to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis. In Glasgow, up to 50,000 people joined a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green, as the first week of Cop26 ended.

Show latest update 1636352822 Push for climate finance to continue At the Cop26 summit on Monday, the focus will shift to the matter of climate finance as countries try to reach a consensus on the critical issue. Climate finance refers to the financial support developed countries are supposed to provide developing and under-developed countries in dealing with global warming and compensation for the damage that is already done to the environment by some rich nations. The issue is a longstanding one in front of the UN climate summits held so far, however, the pledges made by the developed countries haven’t been honoured fully. Ministers from various countries are to focus on the issue today with a dedicated “climate adaptation loss and damage day”. Governments including Bangladesh, the Maldives and the Netherlands — which are expected to be among those most severely impacted by climate change as sea levels rise — are expected to attend the meeting. Stuti Mishra 8 November 2021 06:27 1636352683 Good Morning Follow the latest updates from the 26th climate summit in Glasgow as the second week of the negotiations begins. Stuti Mishra 8 November 2021 06:24

Source Link Cop26 Glasgow news – live: UK pledges £290m as focus shifts to climate finance