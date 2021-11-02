Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Queen speaks out for future generations, as 100 nations halt deforestation by 2030

Cop26: David Attenborough urges world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will fly back home from the Cop26 summit, despite making a speech to fellow world leaders urging them to act immediately to save the planet.

His spokesman said that he cannot take the train from London to Glasgow tomorrow because it would take too long, his spokesman claimed.

He defended the decision on the grounds that his plane uses “sustainable” fuel, and said the emissions produced will be offset.

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

Mr Johnson welcomed many heads of state and government, warning them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

The first morning of the summit was marred by long queues and reports of lengthy delays of up to two hours to pass the summit security lines.

Show latest update 1635817504 XR activists eat ‘beggar’s banquet’ while VIPs dine in luxury World leaders were being driven this evening under police escort to a fancy dinner at Kelvingrove Art Gallery. Hundreds of police officers from round the UK protected the route and closed nearby streets in Glasgow. In Kelvingrove Park – about 800 metres from the Art Gallery reception – Extinction Rebellion (XR) members gathered to protest by banging drums and delivering speeches. Afterwards, a group with many members from Pembrokeshire in South Wales served supper, including vegan haggis on paper plates with wooden cutlery, at a so-called “beggar’s banquet”. Reporting by Mark Davey, PA Scotland Lamiat Sabin 2 November 2021 01:45 1635813904 Biden’s ‘beast’ limo spotted on way to VIP dinner The stretch limo that ferries about US President Joe Biden has been seen being driven through the Finneston district of central Glasgow this evening. It is believed that Mr Biden and his extensive entourage were going under police escort to a dinner hosted at Kelvingrove Art Gallery. Mr Biden has been accused of hypocrisy since the Cop26 conference started today over travelling in his motorcade consisting of dozens of vehicles and then going on to lecture the world on the dangers of climate change. Lamiat Sabin 2 November 2021 00:45 1635810353 Greta graces Indy’s front page tomorrow Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 23:45 1635807653 World leaders to vow to restore destroyed forests More than 100 leaders of as many countries will make a promise during the Cop26 summit to stop deforestation and begin restoring the world’s forests by 2030, the UK government has announced. Leaders representing countries that are home to 85 per cent of the planet’s forests will commit on Tuesday to “halt and reverse” deforestation by the end of the decade. Downing Street said the pledge was backed by £8.75bn of public funding from governments aimed at restoring ripped-up land, with a further £5.3bn coming from private investment. The full story by my colleague Adam Forrest here: Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 23:00 1635805853 Biden accused of hypocrisy over ‘science is clear’ tweet US President Joe Biden has been criticised for travelling in a motorcade of dozens of cars to give speeches about climate change. At the closing of day one of the Cop 26 climate conference, he tweeted: “The science is clear: We have only a brief window to raise our ambition and rise to meet the threat of climate change. We can do it if the world comes together with determination and ambition. “That’s what Cop26 is about — and that’s the case I made today in Glasgow.” Commenters on the social network said that he posted a “empty, meaningless tweet”, and that he is failing to “lead the way” in efforts to improve the environment. Some channeled activist Greta Thunberg by replying to Mr Biden’s tweet “blah blah blah” – her dismissal of politicians paying lip service to the movement. Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 22:30 1635804314 FM of Wales says collective action is key to ‘greener future’ First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has tweeted about his presence at the Cop26 summit. He said: “Great to be here in Glasgow for #COP26 and to see so many countries coming together to discuss what the world needs to tackle climate change. “By working together and taking collective action, we can ensure a greener future for the next generation.” Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 22:05 1635802543 Leaders mingle at Cop26 evening event where Queen speaks World leaders and some members of the Royal Family are (almost) rubbing shoulders at an evening reception closing the first day of the Cop26 summit. Some familiar names at the event include the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Boris Johnson, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and US President Joe Biden. The Queen, who has been advised by doctors to rest, addressed attendees at the reception in a pre-recorded video in which she pays tribute to her “late dear husband” Prince Philip, as well as encourages the world leaders to agree on a plan to tackle climate change. Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 21:35 1635799253 India’s 2030 climate targets ‘ambitious’ – Boris Johnson Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tweeted about India’s “ambitious plans” for half its energy to come from renewables by 2030. He said: “India has today announced ambitious plans for half its energy to come from renewables by 2030. “This will cut carbon emissions by a billion tonnes, contributing to a worldwide decade of delivery on climate change. “PM Narendra Modi has for the first time made a commitment for India to become net zero, meaning 90% of the world’s economy is now committed to this goal. “The UK will work with India to make even more progress, including through the Clean Green Initiative we discussed today.” Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 20:40 1635798670 Britain tens of billions short on its own green investment Britain’s ambitious target to become a net-zero economy is in doubt even as it hosts the Cop26. Rishi Sunak’s budget fell as much as £21bn short of the investment needed to meet the government’s own carbon reduction targets up to 2025, according to exclusive analysis shared with The Independent. The revelation from the Resolution Foundation follows Boris Johnson’s claim that Cop26 will have failed unless the world has committed to “halve emissions by the end of this decade”. Here’s the full story from Anna Isaac… Alastair Jamieson 1 November 2021 20:31 1635798053 The Queen pays tribute to ‘dear husband’ in Cop26 video The Queen has paid tribute to her “dear late husband” the Duke of Edinburgh in a pre-recorded video message played to the welcoming reception of the Cop26 summit. The monarch, who was due to attend the conference of world leaders, has been resting at home after being advised to by doctors. Prince Philip, her husband, died just days short of his hundredth birthday in April this year. Read the full story here: Lamiat Sabin 1 November 2021 20:20

