Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Protests planned in UK and around world, as leaders pledge farming emissions cut

Greta Thunberg denounces COP26 as a failure

Climate protesters are set to take to the streets in Glasgow, London and around the world today in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis.

In Glasgow, crowd are due to march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green for a rally at 3pm. The march in London is planned to start at 12.45pm and will descend on Trafalgar Square two hours later.

The demonstrations will come as dozens of governments detail their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

Leaders at Cop26 will also promise to tackle the way land is used, including the destruction of forest to make room for crops like soy and palm oil.

Show latest update 1636184971 Climate protests planned today – follow along as The Independent covers them live and on the ground Good morning. There will be a number of climate protests taking place in the UK and around the world today. Demonstrators will take to the streets in London and Glasgow. Many have already begun marching in Australia. During a march in Sydney, young people demanded: “Abolish the rich to save the planet.” (AFP via Getty Images) Jon Sharman 6 November 2021 07:49 1636184840 Cop26 climate talks: World governments pledge to cut farming emissions Dozens of governments are due to pledge urgent action and investment to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming at the Glasgow climate talks, writes Jane Dalton. Announcing plans to reform agricultural practices, the UK government acknowledged there was “an urgent need to reform the way we grow and consume food” to tackle climate change. But it failed to mention reducing meat and dairy consumption – despite warnings that it will be impossible to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C without dramatic cuts worldwide in their production. Jon Sharman 6 November 2021 07:47

