Cop26 Glasgow news – live: David Attenborough urges leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’ as summit begins

Cop26: David Attenborough urges world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

Boris Johnson welcomed many heads of state and government, warning them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

He was followed on stage by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who told Cop26 delegates “the world is looking to you”.

The 95-year-old broadcaster added: “Perhaps the fact that the people affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generations but young people alive today, perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story, to turn this tragedy into a triumph.”

However, the first morning was marred by long queues and reports of lengthy delays of up to two hours to pass the summit security lines.

Show latest update 1635779306 Biden: US will ‘sprint’ to 1.5C target by 2030 US president Joe Biden has said his country remains hopeful that the 1.5C target will be reached, saying he will “sprint” to get there by 2030. That, he told delegates in Glasgow, would be followed by a long term plan to ensure the US transitions to a net zero economy. He said: “We are planning for both a short term sprint to 2030 that will keep 1.5C in reach, and for a marathon that will take us to the finish line and transform the largest economy in the world into a thriving, innovative, equitable and just clean energy engine for a net zero world.” Joe Biden speaking at the Cop26 summit Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 15:08 1635778843 Italian PM calls for ‘quantum leap’ in fight against climate change Climate change can “tear us apart”, the Italian PM warned world leaders at Cop26 as he called for a “quantum leap” in the fight against it. Speaking on the first day of the summit, Mario Draghi urged those involved to build to on the promises made at the recent G20 summit in Rome. He said the impact of climate change caused by rising temperatures is already “all too evident” in weather disasters and the cost of this is rising. “Climate change can tear us apart. Thanks to the constant co-operation and dialogue we are making good progress on addressing climate change,” he said. “Here at the Cop26 we must now go further than we did at the G20. “We need to speed up our commitment to keep rising temperatures below 1.5C. “We need to build on the G20 agreement and act faster and more decisively.” Mario Draghi delivers a speech at the opening ceremony Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 15:00 1635778699 Merkel calls for ‘ambitious’ climate action Angela Merkel has said the next decade will be “decisive” when it comes to global community’s response to the heating planet. Addressing delegates, the outgoing German chancellor said world leaders should be “more ambitious” with their pledges in order to tackle the worsening crisis. (Getty Images) Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:58 1635778175 CNN’s Wolf Blitzer mocked for reporting on Cop26 from Edinburgh CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer has found himself on the wrong side of some Scots after tweeting that Cop26 was happening in Edinburgh, instead of Glasgow. You can read the full report here: Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:49 1635777775 Russia targeting carbon neutrality by 2060 Russia has approved a long-term government climate strategy targeting carbon neutrality by 2060. Moscow has rejected US allegations it was not doing enough on climate change as the Cop26 conference began, despite not sending Vladimir Putin to the summit. Mr Putin, the leader of the world’s number four greenhouse gas emitter, plans to deliver a recorded message at the Glasgow talks, which he is not attending, and will not be able to speak live, the Kremlin’s spokesman said. Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:42 1635777573 Brazil’s indigenous people ‘must be part of solution’ A group representing Brazil’s indigenous people has said the world needs their expertise in protecting the Amazon rainforest to solve the global warming crisis. The groups – who say they are facing increasing threats from loggers, miners and Brazil’s own climate-skeptic government – told Reuters they had brought 40 envoys to the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, their biggest ever international delegation. “If there is no protection of indigenous territories and rights, there will also be no solution to the climate crisis, because we are part of that solution,” Sonia Guajajara, head of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (ABIP), said. “We need to urgently save our territories to protect the lives of indigenous people and the future of our planet.” The Amazon is the world’s largest tropical rainforest and considered a crucial bulwark against climate change. Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:39 1635776815 Greta Thunberg protesting outside summit Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been pictured outside the summit’s blue zone protesting with other young campaigners. Ms Thunberg has said she was not officially invited to the conference, but is attending to take part in protests in Glasgow. On Monday afternoon she was filmed holding up a banner saying: “Enough is enough.” Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:26 1635776019 Greta Thunberg to give press conference on fringes of Cop26 summit The young climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to speak alongside other climate activists on the fringes of the Cop26 summit at around 3.30pm this afternoon, reports our climate correspondent, Daisy Dunne. Ms Thunberg will appear alongside young activists from global south countries that are already facing severe impacts as a result of the climate crisis. It comes after Thunberg and several other young activists penned an open letter to world leaders asking them to finally face up to the climate emergency. More on this soon. Daisy Dunne 1 November 2021 14:13 1635775728 Cop organisers urge delegates not to turn up in person amid ‘high level of attendance’ Cop organisers have appealed to delegates to only attend in person when strictly necessary and to take part remotely when possible after reporting a “high level of attendance”. Earlier on Monday, long queues built up at the security checkpoints, delaying many people’s entry. Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:08 1635775282 Is Greta Thunberg attending the Glasgow summit and will she be protesting? Greta Thunberg arrived in Glasgow on Saturday evening ahead of Cop26 – but says she has not “officially” been invited to the summit. Prior to her arrival at Glasgow Central after taking the train from London Euston, Ms Thunberg, 18, had recorded an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr in which she said how welcome she was at the gathering of world leaders remained “very unclear”. Here is more on her involvement in the Cop26 summit: Tom Batchelor 1 November 2021 14:01

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26 Glasgow news – live: David Attenborough urges leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’ as summit begins