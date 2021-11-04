Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Coal-cutting plan to be unveiled amid warning ‘glaring gaps remain’

Related video: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit

A group of 190 countries and organisations will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, it has been announced, in a potentially major step towards limiting global temperature increases.

The UK government said on Wednesday night that major coal countries such as Poland and Vietnam are among the nations committing to phasing out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time.

However critics, including Labour’s Ed Miliband, have warned that “glaring gaps remain” in the proposal.

“There is no commitment from large emitters like China to stop increasing coal at home, and nothing on the phase-out of other fossil fuels,” the shadow business secretary said.

Asked about the absence of China and the United States on new pledges on coal, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted progress was being made.

Critics point to 'glaring gaps' in coal plan The world's biggest polluter and coal user China, along with other major users and producers, the US, India and Australia, are not part of the efforts, prompting warnings the deal has "glaring gaps". No Coal Japan's Pikachus make Cop appearance No Coal Japan have staged a protest in Glasgow calling on the Asian economic powerhouse to end its reliance on polluting gas, coal and oil. The environmental group used the Pokemon character Pikachu to make their point along the banks of the River Clyde. Responding to reports that around 20 countries have committed to the pledge, the charity’s climate policy lead Nafkote Dabi said: “This is an encouraging move that will divert much-needed resources to clean energy and help countries to develop in a low carbon way. Energy is vital to economic and social development, burning fossil fuels is not. This is the only way we can meet the collective goal of limiting global heating to 1.5°C. “With around 20 governments already on board, it is now vital that others sign up at these talks, including some of the largest funders of overseas coal, oil and gas who are notably absent. “I also hope that these signatories will bring forward clear commitments to help poorer countries build clean energy systems. They should also progress to phasing out all new fossil fuel projects at home as well as abroad, as the International Energy Agency says we must.” Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 09:25 1636017091 Minister defends PM’s Cop jet use The business secretary has defended Boris Johnson’s decision to fly back to London from the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The prime minister arrived at Stansted Airport on board the government Airbus jet on Tuesday evening after the short flight. Critics say he could and should have taken the train. Kwasi Kwarteng told the ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “So he’s travelled back like many world leaders did, they came here for world leaders day, I think we had 120 heads of governments on Monday, and many of them flew back to their countries and went back. “What is completely without question is the fact that in the UK, the prime minister is leading a government that’s totally focused on net-zero, and as I’ve said, we’ve had huge successes, we had 40 per cent of our electricity was generated by coal 10 years ago, and today that’s 1 per cent.” Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 09:11 1636016169 Coal-cutting countries to be revealed at midday Among the announcements expected on Thursday is that Poland, Vietnam, Chile and other countries are expected to pledge to phase out coal-fuelled power generation and stop building new plants. The UK has said the deal – which is set to be fully unveiled at midday – would commit 190 nations and organisations to quit the fuel. However it was not immediately clear if the deal would involve countries like China, India, Indonesia and Turkey, which have numerous new coal power developments planned. In September, China said it would stop funding overseas coal plants, although the pledge did not cover domestic projects. Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 08:56 1636015276 Cop co-host Italy ‘opts out of fossil fuel financing plan’ At least 19 countries plan to commit at the summit on Thursday to stop public financing for fossil fuel projects abroad by the end of next year. More countries also may join the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, led by Denmark and Costa Rica. That effort commits members to phasing out fossil fuel production within their own borders, but it will not formally be launched until next week. However, Bloomberg is reporting that Italy, which is co-hosting the Cop26 summit, has declined to sign, according to two people familiar with the situation. China and Japan are also expected not to sign and Germany has not yet committed to it. Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 08:41 1636014331 Kwarteng says coal a ‘thing of the past’ despite proposed Cumbria mine Kwasi Kwarteng has said Cop26 is providing a key step in the path to “consigning coal to history”. Speaking to Sky News, the business secretary said that globally people now accepted that coal was “going to be a thing of the past”. But asked about the Whitehaven coal mine proposed in Cumbria, he dismissed it as a planning decision “that was started some years ago”. Avoiding giving a view, he said it “would not be right for me as a minister to comment on the rights and wrongs of it”. Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 08:25 1636013321 Emissions ‘set to return to pre-pandemic levels’ The dramatic drop in carbon dioxide emissions from the pandemic lockdown has pretty much disappeared, a new study found. A group of scientists who track the gases that cause climate change said the first nine months of this year put emissions just under 2019 levels. They estimate that in 2021 the world will have emitted 36.4 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide, compared to 36.7 billion metric tons two years ago. At the height of the pandemic last year, emissions were down to 34.8 billion metric tons. This year’s jump is 4.9 per cent, according to updated calculations by Global Carbon Project. While most countries went back to pre-pandemic trends, China’s pollution increase was mostly responsible for worldwide figures bouncing back to 2019 levels rather then dropping significantly below them, said study co-author Corinne LeQuere, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia. Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 08:08 1636012192 ‘Momentum away from coal is gathering pace,’ says think tank Leo Roberts, fossil fuel transitions research manager at European environmental think tank E3G, has said the past few days in Glasgow have shown that “momentum away from coal is gathering pace”, which will “consign coal to history”. Commenting on the announcement today that 190 countries will commit to ending use of the polluting fuel, he said: “The tranche of country commitments has been enabled by serious donor money, combined with new mechanisms and tools to help the world’s coal-burning countries turn their back on the most polluting fossil fuel and begin to implement a clean energy transition. “The breadth and depth of announcements and initiatives being announced on Thursday are an indication of how rapidly the shift away from coal is gathering pace. Many countries are decisively choosing to end investment in new coal power stations. Many are also beginning to address the necessary retirements of their coal fleets.” “These announcements collectively demonstrate the era of coal is coming to an end . The conveyor belt taking coal to the trash can of history is moving forward. It needs to speed up further to deliver on a 1.5C-aligned timeline.” “The progress on coal being shown at Cop26 demonstrates that the conditions are ripe for a global coal exit. We now need to see the incoming massive scale-up in clean energy finance made available quickly to ensure all countries can confidently move from coal-to-clean, with OECD countries coal-free by 2030, and the rest of the world by 2040.” Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 07:49 1636010410 Johnson accused of ‘staggering hypocrisy’ over use of government jet Boris Johnson has been accused of “staggering hypocrsiy” after he was said to have flown back to London from the Cop26 summit to attend a dinner with former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore. The PM apparently left the conference in Glasgow at 6.20pm and arrived at London Stansted at 7.16pm, before heading to the private men-only Garrick Club for a dinner for former Telegraph journalists. The fashion of Mr Johnson’s exit was criticised as “staggering hypocrisy” by Labour chair Anneliese Dodds, after the PM opened the summit by imploring delegates to stop “quilting the Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2”. Ms Dodds said: “This is staggering hypocrisy from the Prime Minister. After warning world leaders it’s one minute to midnight to prevent climate catastrophe, Boris Johnson clocked off from Cop26, jumped in his private jet and flew down to London for dinner at a gentleman’s club with a self-confessed climate change sceptic. “It seems that when it comes to taking action to tackle the climate crisis, there’s one rule for the Conservatives and another rule for the rest of the world.” A Downing St source said Mr Johnson had always been due to leave Glasgow on Tuesday evening, as the element of the summit involving world leaders drew to a close. Tom Batchelor 4 November 2021 07:20

