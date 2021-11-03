Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Boris Johnson ‘cautiously optimistic’ on deal and Biden rips into absent China

Boris Johnson says climate promises ‘100% useless’ without action

Boris Johnson has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about what is being achieved at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, though promises are “100 per cent useless” without firm action.

His comments come after a series of gloomy remarks from the prime minister in recent days about the ability to thrash out an agreement at the conference to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Johnson said earlier on Tuesday that current global targets around sustainable aviation fuel were “pathetic” and that the world could do more as he announced plans to drive the adoption of green technology globally.

Elsewhere at the summit, Joe Biden announced that nearly 100 countries have signed a pledge to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane by 30 per cent by 2030 from 2020 levels.

The US president also claimed China has made a “big mistake” by not joining world leaders in Glasgow, saying they wanted to be world leaders but were “walking away” on the “gigantic issue” of climate breakdown.

Show latest update 1635891839 Here’s a round-up of some of the key takeaways from day two of the conference: More than 100 nations – collectively home to 85 per cent of the world’s forests – have signed a declaration to “halt and reverse” the destruction of forests and land by the end of the decade, in a pledge supposedly backed by £14bn in investment. Also stepping in to help the natural world was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who announced £1.47bn for restoring land in Africa. Mr Bezos told delegates his flight to space in July made the atmosphere seem “so thin, the world so finite and so fragile”. Nearly 100 countries have signed up to multi-country pledge to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, compared to 2020 levels – first announced in September. “At the time, nine countries had signed on. Today it’s over 80 and approaching 100 countries,” Joe Biden said. “It’s going to make a huge difference, not just when it comes to fighting climate change. It’s going to improve health, reduce asthma and respiratory-related emergencies. It’s going to improve food supplies by cutting crop losses.” Japan pledge could see $100bn finance target finally met With Mr Biden and the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden turning up late to the methane announcement, US special climate envoy John Kerry was left to fill some time. He mused that Japan’s recent multibillion dollar pledge could finally tip the summit past its three-year-overdue climate finance target of $100bn for the developing world – but likely not until next year. Tokyo’s $10bn pledge “has the ability to leverage and to produce from the World Bank and other sources about another $8bn”, he said. South Africa to receive help ditching coal In a first-of-its-kind agreement, South Africa will receive around $8.5bn from the US and European countries to help it ditch coal, its major power source. The funds will be provided as loans and grants over five years to help South Africa move away from coal-fired plants which power about 90 per cent of the country’s electricity. Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio turned up at Cop26, prompting a frenzy as the world’s media tracked him down. He passed through Kew Science’s Carbon Garden, which features a display of plants and messages about solutions to the crisis that rely on nature, while delegates enjoyed a little Hollywood stardust added to the event. As one Twitter user joked: “Glasgow is mental right now. I’m still waiting for Al Gore to descend from the heavens like Captain Planet, executing a perfect superhero landing right next to the Donald Dewer statue.” Andy Gregory 2 November 2021 22:23 1635905700 Here are some highlights from the BBC’s Debate Night programme in Scotland, which aired a Cop26 special this week. Journalist and author George Monbiot suggested “the most positive thing” currently on display in Glasgow is “the citizens’ movements gathering outside the conference centre demanding far more action from governments than they’re giving”. “Those movements need to rise tenfold, one hundredfold. We need to create the biggest mass movements in history to face down the greatest challenge that humanity has ever confronted,” Mr Monbiot said. Following a comment from an audience member that “we have to be honest that the richest one per cent of the population produce over 50 per cent of the carbon emissions”, Holyrood’s finance secretary Kate Forbes suggested that climate breakdown is an “elite problem” and called for increased wealth taxes, adding that the £100bn target of finance for the developing world is “not nearly enough”. However, another audience member said that while the SNP was “very good at rhetoric on the environment”, he asked the Scottish Government when this would be matched by reality. Andy Gregory 3 November 2021 02:15 1635904320 Scotland to restore and extend Celtic rainforest As world leaders signed up to a pledge to end deforestation in their countries by 2030, the conference’s host nation announced that its rare Celtic rainforests are to be restored and expanded. “Scotland is home to its own Atlantic rainforest boasting a variety of rare species and habitats,” environment minister Mairi McAllan said at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens on Tuesday. “We want to protect and expand this precious environment and we have committed to do so in the life of this parliament.” She added: “Our forests and woodlands are an important net carbon sink, absorbing around 6.2 million tonnes of CO2 every year – equivalent to almost 10 per cent of Scotland’s gross greenhouse gas emissions.” Andy Gregory 3 November 2021 01:52 1635902700 PM defends not wearing face mask next to David Attenborough Boris Johnson has been forced to defend images that showed him sitting next to 95-year-old “national treasure” David Attenborough while not wearing a face mask. Looking slightly alarmed, the prime minister told CNN: “I’ve been wearing a mask when in confined spaces with people that I don’t normally meet, and I think it’s up to people to take a judgement about whether they’re at a reasonable distance from someone.” Andy Gregory 3 November 2021 01:25 1635900600 Green finance groups hail Rishi Sunak’s ‘huge’ new plan Tomorrow morning, the chancellor will unveil a new initiative seeking to encourage the financial sector to strive for net-zero – which has been praised by some green finance groups. The director of the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment, Dr Ben Caldecott, described Mr Sunak’s announcement as “huge” and said it would “spur demand for green finance and accelerate decarbonisation, not just in the UK but wherever UK firms do business”. And the chief executive of the Green Finance Institute, Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas, said it marked “the day that green finance has reached a point of critical momentum”, with “unprecedented” sums now committed to the transition away from a fossil fuel economy. “The task before us now is to come together in radical collaboration to unlock investment opportunities at speed and scale so we can channel this wall of capital into real economy outcomes that not only positions the UK as the world’s first net-zero financial centre but also delivers a just and resilient net-zero global economy,” said Dr Thomas. Andy Gregory 3 November 2021 00:50 1635898740 Greta Thunberg urges people to join climate marches this weekend Campaigner Greta Thunberg, who has been soaking up the Glasgow atmosphere this week, has urged people to join a climate strike at Kelvingrove Park on Friday, and another march organised for Saturday. Andy Gregory 3 November 2021 00:19 1635897148 Upbeat climate experts echo Boris Johnson and hail ‘momentum’ towards deal My colleagues Rob Merrick and Louise Boyle have this extensive piece from Glasgow, detailing the day’s main events: Upbeat climate experts are hailing “momentum” towards a deal to halt runaway climate change, after a series of carbon-cutting announcements at the Cop26 summit. The mood has shifted after India’s breakthrough pledge to take 1 billion tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere by 2030 and the agreement to halt deforestation across most of the globe. Those moves were bolstered by almost 100 countries committing to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent – and a deal to hand $8.5bn to South Africa to help it ditch coal as a fuel source. Read their full report here: Andy Gregory 2 November 2021 23:52 1635895768 Sunak’s new plan ‘falling short’, Greenpeace says Here’s Greenpeace’s less-than-glowing reaction to Rishi Sunak’s claim that he can turn UK into “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre”. The chancellor is set to announce that some 450 institutions – controlling around 40 per cent of global financial assets – have aligned themselves to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Greenpeace’s head of politics Rebecca Newsom said: “The world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre would be one in which financial institutions and companies are required by law at the outset to bring their lending and investments in line with the global goal to limit warming to 1.5 degrees. “Instead, these new rules seem to allow plenty of wriggle room for financial institutions to continue with business as usual, rather than ‘rewiring’ the system as the chancellor claims. The chancellor is once again falling short of what the climate emergency requires.” Andy Gregory 2 November 2021 23:29 1635894328 Biden accused of ‘whiplash’ rhetoric on climate An energy expert and climate lawyer has suggested that the “whiplash” of Joe Biden’s rhetoric on climate was on full display in his speech earlier, urging him to halt crude oil exports upon his return to Washington. “First, he asks Opec to pump more oil, then describes his worry about the horrors of climate change,” said Jean Su, of the Centre for Biological Diversity and the Climate Law Institute. “To set his climate ambition straight, it would be profound and game-changing for him to return to Washington and declare a national climate emergency to halt crude oil exports. That’s just one of the tools Biden has to take transformative action on climate without Congress.” She added: “Biden sounds just as worried as the rest of us, but he has power unlike anyone else’s. For the sake of us and the planet, he has to use it.” Andy Gregory 2 November 2021 23:05 1635893106 Breaking: Rishi Sunak promises to make Britain ‘world’s first net-zero-aligned financial centre’ Ambitious plans to create a huge pool of money to invest in a green future will turn the UK into “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre”, Rishi Sunak has said. Companies managing $130 trillion of assets have committed to the goal of holding global warming below 1.5C, the chancellor announced ahead of an event he is leading at Cop26 tomorrow morning. But campaigners warned that the chancellor’s landmark plan falls short of what is needed to halt the climate crisis and risks amounting to no more than “greenwash” for a sector which has profited massively from decades of pollution. Andrew Woodcock and Ben Chapman have the full story here: Andy Gregory 2 November 2021 22:45

