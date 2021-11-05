Cop26 Glasgow news – live: $18bn pledged to end coal as John Kerry says humanity will not cope with more warming

Related video: Prince Charles urges safeguarding of indigenous people at climate summit

Britain’s Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, has revealed that so far during the conference, $18bn (£13bn) had been pledged to help deliver the transition from coal to clean energy.

He told a press conference: “We know this transition must be just and new tools for delivering the transition are emerging – development banks, philanthropists and the private sector are coming behind it, and helping countries across the world.

“We have seen over the last day or so an announcement of around $18bn in new support so far this Cop for the transition from coal to clean power.”

Elsewhere, Greenpeace has warned that the “first cracks” have appeared in Cop26 climate deals after an Indonesian official disputed that an agreement on deforestation signed by more than 100 countries this week contained a pledge to halt deforestation by 2030.

“The declaration issued does not refer at all to the ‘end deforestation by 2030’,” vice foreign minister, Mahendra Siregar, said in a statement. Indonesia‘s environment minister earlier said such an arrangement would “inappropriate and unfair”.

Show latest update 1636082100 ‘Tiny elite appear to have a free pass to pollute’ – Oxfam Carbon footprints of the richest 1 per cent of people will in 2030 be 30 times greater than the level compatible with the 1.5C Paris Agreement goal, researchers have predicted. The world’s wealthiest would need to cut their emissions of the greenhouse gas by around 97 per cent compared with when the Paris deal was signed in 2015, the study that was commissioned by Oxfam concludes. Oxfam said that a “tiny elite appear to have a free pass to pollute”, and called for governments to crack down on superyachts, private jets, space travel, and stockholdings in fossil fuels. The briefing, based on research by the Institute for European Environmental Policy and the Stockholm Environment Institute, found that by 2030 the poorest half of the global population will still emit far below the 1.5C-aligned level in 2030, and the richest 1 per cent of people – about 80 million – are set to exceed it by 30 times. The wealthiest 10 per cent are predicted to exceed it by nine times. The middle 40 per cent of people, about 3.4 billion, are on course for emissions cuts of 9 per cent. On average, every person on Earth would need to halve their carbon footprint, according to the study. Lamiat Sabin 5 November 2021 03:15 1636076700 What is going to happen next at Cop26? Friday will be focused on youth and public empowerment in the global campaign to save the planet from further destruction. A youth protest linked to Fridays for Future Scotland will be starting at Kelvingrove Park to march to George Square. Greta Thunberg is expected to speak in the square at about 2pm. At the same time, Al Gore is scheduled to discuss with Cop26 president Alok Sharma how the world can meet the Paris Agreement to keep global warming limited to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Elsewhere, protesters and artists (who are often both at the same time) are expected continue their demonstrations and eye-catching displays to call on heads of state to fulfil their environmental promises. Lamiat Sabin 5 November 2021 01:45 1636074000 Bolsonaro government ‘knows rehab of Amazon good for Brazil’ – EU official Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has shown new commitment to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon, EU vice president Josep Borrell said on Thursday. Mr Borrell met briefly with Bolsonaro on the first visit to Brazil by a senior EU representative in nine years. He also held talks with the ministers of environment and foreign affairs. “The will is there, because the ministers know that it will be good for Brazil to put an end to illegal exploitation of the Amazon rainforest,” he told Reuters by telephone. At the UN Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow this week, Brazil joined more than 100 countries that committed to ending deforestation by 2030. Brazil is home to 60 per cent of the Amazon rainforest, the world’s largest, but its destruction has soared since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Mr Borrell said Brazil’s commitment to the global pledge to cut methane gas emissions, which Brazilian agriculture generates in large quantities, was another step in the right direction. “We need Brazil in the global effort to fight climate change. The world needs Brazil,” he said. The EU is the main destination for timber illegally cut down in the Amazon, which is often shipped with false documents for the origin of the wood. Mr Borrell said the EU is prepared to tighten verification of papers for wood imported from Brazil to crack down on an illegal trade worth billions of dollars a year. Lamiat Sabin 5 November 2021 01:00 1636071300 Biden’s aide tests positive for Covid An aide of US president Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid. The person had been travelling with Mr Biden to Rome and then to Glasgow for the Cop26 conference, it has been confirmed by his administration. The fully-vaccinated aide is asymptomatic and is remaining in Scotland to quarantine while undergoing additional tests. They tested positive with a lateral flow test issued at the UN climate summit. Mr Biden had tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said. The White House said that a few staff members who were in close contact with the individual did not return to the US with Mr Biden aboard Air Force One, and instead flew home on a different government plane. Lamiat Sabin 5 November 2021 00:15 1636069535 Prince Charles says it would be ‘difficult’ for him to join protest Greta Thunberg’s fellow climate protesters are understood to have invited the Prince of Wales to a protest – but he said that taking part would be “difficult”. The Swedish climate activist has urged people to join the climate strike protest tomorrow as part of her Fridays for Future marches. PA has reported that a Cop26 youth group is said to have asked the prince to join them. Speaking from Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Prince Charles told negotiators: “There’s a lot of anger and a lot of frustration. There’s a big march tomorrow, which some people have said I should join – that’s more difficult – but the point is, please don’t forget these people out there. Don’t forget that it’s their future.” Lamiat Sabin 4 November 2021 23:45 1636066835 ‘Biden entourage in convoy of 23-plus cars and helicopter’ – video It appears the US President is unable or unwilling to travel light during Cop26 as he has been chauffeured around Scotland in a convoy of at least 23 cars plus a helicopter – according to a member of the public. A Twitter user with the name Robbie Corbett said Joe Biden passed by Livingston on his way to the climate conference. He pointed out the dissonance of the president attending a climate summit with many staff taxiied around in many cars. Mr Biden’s convoy of cars has also been seen a number of times driving through Glasgow since the conference started. Lamiat Sabin 4 November 2021 23:00 1636066235 New Zealand has increased climate aid to 1.3bn NZ dollars Jacinda Ardern reiterated New Zealand’s announcement last month that the country has increased its climate aid commitment to 1.3 billion NZ dollars (£683 million). Appearing via video link at the CBI industry event this evening, the NZ PM said the revised sum “represents a quadrupling of the climate aid we provide to the countries most affected by the climate crisis”. She said this includes countries in the Pacific region, where the majority of the support will go. Ms Ardern said New Zealand is the first country in the world to pass a law that introduces mandatory climate-related reporting for the financial sector, and urged countries including the UK to follow suit. Also, she added that New Zealand’s free trade agreement with the UK is her country’s first bilateral trade agreement to include specific articles on climate change and sustainable agriculture. “The deal includes agreement to take steps to eliminate harmful fossil fuel subsidies where they exist, and to support the transition to clean energy,” Ms Ardern said. “Beyond climate change, prohibitions have been agreed on subsidies that contribute to overfishing as well as on subsidies for those engaged in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. “And over 260 environmentally beneficial products, such as solar power panels and bicycles, will have tariffs eliminated, the largest list of environment goods ever agreed in a bilateral free trade agreement.” Lamiat Sabin 4 November 2021 22:50 1636065635 Minister: World will turn ‘into a hell’ if global warming continues Kwasi Kwarteng has said that “we will turn our world into a hell if we do not tackle climate change”. The business secretary, speaking after John Kerry at the CBI dinner, said: “The net-zero agenda, critical as it is to our future, does not mean that we have to somehow regress into a pre-industrial poverty. “We can grow our economy sensibly, just in the way that Secretary Kerry described, through innovation, through enterprise and through what I would call creative investment “We understand in the marrow of our bones that going green is good for business and, as the Prime Minister said, green is good and it’s absolutely fundamental to our message.” Mr Kerry, the US climate envoy, said that humanity will not be able to “fundamentally cope” with the effects of global warming. Lamiat Sabin 4 November 2021 22:40 1636065035 Decarbonisation ‘big bet’ for post-Brexit business, says CBI boss Earlier, the boss of the Confederation of British Industry – where heads of state have taken it in turns to address business delegates from the UK – has said that decarbonisation is the “big bet” after Brexit. Tony Danker said at the CBI-hosted dinner tonight: “Here in the UK, post-Brexit, post-Covid, decarbonisation is our big bet. “It is bringing substance to the Prime Minister’s levelling-up agenda by bringing higher value industries and jobs to different corners of our country. “It gives new definition to the idea of global Britain. We can and we will export to the world our new green products and services.” Lamiat Sabin 4 November 2021 22:30 1636062635 ‘Climate change will continue to cause severe hardships’ – Kerry The US’ climate envoy has warned that climate change is going to bring challenges that humanity does not know “how to fundamentally cope with”. Speaking at a CBI dinner in Glasgow, he said: “Already we have millions of people moving around looking for alternative places to live, but what would happen in 2C or 3C (of warming) is beyond comprehension.” He continued: “The fact is we will see changes that we don’t even know how to fundamentally cope with – where disease spreads even more easily. “When we see what happens now to nations – with the fires and the floods and mudslides, water drying up now in the western parts of the US and the Hoover Dam lower than it has been since 1937.” Mr Kerry said: “We had people dying in their basement in a storm last month in New York, 150 people froze to death in Texas because of the implications of a lack of proper infrastructure development for adaptation and resilience purposes.” Lamiat Sabin 4 November 2021 21:50

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26 Glasgow news – live: $18bn pledged to end coal as John Kerry says humanity will not cope with more warming