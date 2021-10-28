Cop26 Glasgow – news: Floods hit days before summit as India says net-zero targets are ‘no solution’

Climate Change: COP26 might change our world

Rishi Sunak has announced in the budget that the government will continue to freeze fuel duty, a policy that has made it increasingly cheaper to drive compared to more environmentally sustainable alternatives.

The announcement has prompted anger from activists, with Green MP Caroline Lucas warning that the chancellor did not “get the memo on the climate emergency”.

The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.

Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes only days before the Cop26 summit is due to start where nations will gather to discuss climate change solutions. The chancellor also cut taxes on domestic flights, making journeys within the UK cheaper.

Show latest update 1635414647 $1bn plan to save critical Congo Basin forest could allow more logging, leaked documents reveal A $1bn plan backed by the UK and EU to protect the world’s second-largest rainforest could allow for more industrial logging that it is feared will wipe out the forest within decades, according to leaked documents seen by The Independent. Our New York-based senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle reports: Matt Mathers 28 October 2021 10:50 1635413720 Attenborough: Use Montreal protocol as template for success at Cop26 In a speech on the polar research ship named after him, Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders meeting for the Cop26 climate talks to listen to the science. The RSS Sir David Attenborough is moored in London ahead of its first Antarctic mission later this year. He pointed to how quickly world leaders acted in response to evidence from British scientists in the 1980s of the damage to the ozone layer, agreeing the Montreal Protocol to phase out CFCs just two years later. He said: “We all know the magnitude of the dangers facing us in the immediate future. Boaty McBoatface, which has been renamed RSS Sir David Attenborough “Would it not be marvellous to suppose that as a consequence of our discoveries, and science’s discoveries, the nations of the world joined together and actually did something in this coming Cop?” he said. He said he hoped and prayed that the conference took action and that nations get together and listen to the science of what has to be done if the world was not to be overcome by climate change. He said he was very proud and could think of no greater compliment than to be associated with the vessel. Labour slams Sunak's 'astonishing' move to cut air passenger duty Labour has slammed chancellor Rishi Sunak's move to slash air passenger duty ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit. Analsysts said the policy, which cuts the cost of domestic flights, encourages air travel over rail journeys at a time when emissions need to be cut. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, described the move as "astonishing". She told BBC Radio 4 Today: “We wouldn’t have gone ahead with that cut. “I find it astonishing that, the week before Cop26, where we are supposed to be showing global leadership, we have cut air passenger duty on domestic flights. “We should be encouraging people to use our train network for those journeys.” Matt Mathers 28 October 2021 10:19 1635411675 Make green the ‘easy choice’ to tackle climate change, government’s chief scientific adviser says Governments around the world need to invest more in technology to make green choices easier and cheaper for consumers, a top scientific adviser has said. Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson’s chief scientific adviser – who has played a leading role in Britain’s Covid response – said building capacity for “research and development” is key. “We need collaboration internationally across science to make sure that we get innovation across the world accessible, and we need to build capacity for research and development in those countries which need it in order to get to the solution,” he told BBC Breakfast. Encouraging people to cycle rather than drive will help to reduce emissions, he added. Asked about the Budget incentive to encourage flying around the UK and whether it sent the wrong message, Sir Patrick said his scientific advice is that “all of us taking some action to reduce flying would be a beneficial thing” and there is a need to get to a sustainable way of flying. To sign up for our climate newsletter and the Cop26 special editions click here Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 09:45 1635408759 How Cop26 summit will affect travel in Glasgow More than 25,000 delegates are set to descend on Glasgow in less than two weeks when the Cop26 climate summit which was delayed by Covid-19 finally begins. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil. The conference will run for 12 days, from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November. Transport Scotland has warned that the scale of the event “is unprecedented in terms of impact on the transport network”. Joe Sommerlad reports Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 09:12 1635406668 Floods hit Glasgow days before Cop26 Torrential rain has caused flooding in west Scotland as downpour causes water-logging in Glasgow, with just three days to go for the crucial Cop26 summit. Videos and photos posted on social media show roads inundated in water triggering a traffic jam, while the rail network has already been affected. Earlier, the Met Office had warned of life-threatening flooding as it issued amber weather warnings for rain in north-west England and south-west Scotland. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 08:37 1635402646 What has changed since Cop25? Remember Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterised by squabbles among major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action. Now on the cusp of Cop26 in Glasgow – postponed for a year due the Covid pandemic – there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even greater climate extremes. Countries must commit to dramatically reduce their planet-heating emissions to keep global temperature rise to an increasingly ambitious 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below” 2C. Currently, the world has heated about 1.1C. Pre-Paris deal, the world was heading for temperature rise close to 4C, and while this has dropped, it is still tracking to hit more than 3C this century. The World Meteorological Organisation reported on Monday that greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record high last year, and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade, despite a temporary reduction during Covid lockdowns. The Independent’s Senior Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle explains how much progress has been made since the last UN climate summit. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 07:30 1635400846 Full schedule for this year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow Cop26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November. The 197 signatories, or “parties”, to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will all be represented in Glasgow, along with tens of thousands of negotiators, government officials, businesses and activists, all hoping to make their voices heard and see a comprehensive plan drawn up to realise the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avert the global climate catastrophe our planet faces. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 07:00 1635399046 Things to look for at Cop26 Glasgow is set to become the focus of the world’s attention this weekend, as the long-awaited climate summit Cop26 finally opens. The two-week event is the latest international meeting aiming to rapidly bring down the emissions from the burning of greenhouse gases which are heating up our planet. The UN has billed the summit as a “crucial” opportunity for countries to avoid the worst impacts of a warming world, including catastrophic sea-level rises and extreme weather and food shortages. The “conference of the parties” has been described as the “last chance saloon” to plan and take action within an effective time frame. Almost 200 world leaders, along with 20,000 delegates and tens of thousands of campaigners and protesters are set to descend on Glasgow, in a major effort to chart a more sustainable future for our species. As the UN warns the world is ‘heading for catastrophe’, Harry Cockburn tells you how to keep an eye on what matters at the ‘last chance’ Glasgow conference. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 06:30

