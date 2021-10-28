Cop26 Glasgow – news: Chancellor freezes fuel duty days as Charles to deliver opening summit address

Climate Change: COP26 might change our world

Rishi Sunak has announced in the budget that the government will continue to freeze fuel duty, a policy that has made it increasingly cheaper to drive compared to more environmentally sustainable alternatives.

The announcement has prompted anger from activists, with Green MP Caroline Lucas warning that the chancellor did not “get the memo on the climate emergency”.

The Prince of Wales will deliver the opening address at the Cop26 UN climate change summit, Clarence House has announced.

Charles, who delivered the opening speech at Cop21 in Paris in 2015, will speak to delegates gathered in Glasgow for the opening ceremony on Monday hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It comes only days before the Cop26 summit is due to start where nations will gather to discuss climate change solutions. The chancellor also cut taxes on domestic flights, making journeys within the UK cheaper.

Show latest update 1635402646 What has changed since Cop25? Remember Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterised by squabbles among major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action. Now on the cusp of Cop26 in Glasgow – postponed for a year due the Covid pandemic – there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even greater climate extremes. Countries must commit to dramatically reduce their planet-heating emissions to keep global temperature rise to an increasingly ambitious 1.5C since pre-industrial times, or “well below” 2C. Currently, the world has heated about 1.1C. Pre-Paris deal, the world was heading for temperature rise close to 4C, and while this has dropped, it is still tracking to hit more than 3C this century. The World Meteorological Organisation reported on Monday that greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record high last year, and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade, despite a temporary reduction during Covid lockdowns. The Independent’s Senior Climate Correspondent Louise Boyle explains how much progress has been made since the last UN climate summit. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 07:30 1635400846 Full schedule for this year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow Cop26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November. The 197 signatories, or “parties”, to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will all be represented in Glasgow, along with tens of thousands of negotiators, government officials, businesses and activists, all hoping to make their voices heard and see a comprehensive plan drawn up to realise the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avert the global climate catastrophe our planet faces. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 07:00 1635399046 Things to look for at Cop26 Glasgow is set to become the focus of the world’s attention this weekend, as the long-awaited climate summit Cop26 finally opens. The two-week event is the latest international meeting aiming to rapidly bring down the emissions from the burning of greenhouse gases which are heating up our planet. The UN has billed the summit as a “crucial” opportunity for countries to avoid the worst impacts of a warming world, including catastrophic sea-level rises and extreme weather and food shortages. The “conference of the parties” has been described as the “last chance saloon” to plan and take action within an effective time frame. Almost 200 world leaders, along with 20,000 delegates and tens of thousands of campaigners and protesters are set to descend on Glasgow, in a major effort to chart a more sustainable future for our species. As the UN warns the world is ‘heading for catastrophe’, Harry Cockburn tells you how to keep an eye on what matters at the ‘last chance’ Glasgow conference. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 06:30 1635397000 Net-zero goals aren’t the solution, says India before COP26 A carbon neutrality goal isn’t the solution to climate change and developed countries should acknowledge their historic responsibility, India s federal environment minister said ahead of the Cop26 summit starting this Sunday. Bhupendra Yadav, who will be attending the UN summit along with prime minister Narendra Modi, said on Wednesday that India managed to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of time and without any major financial help from the developed nations. However, climate finance remains an important issue that Cop26 should try and address, the minister added. India as the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases is under increased pressure to announce net-zero goals. However, top officials said India has historically contributed to only 4 per cent of total emissions since the 1850s. Environment secretary RP Gupta told reporters, instead of net-zero “it is how much carbon you are going to put in the atmosphere before reaching net-zero that is more important.” Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 05:56 1635395146 Boris Johnson impersonator sets fire to boat A climate campaigner from the organisation Ocean Rebellion dressed as Boris Johnson and set fire to a boat in Glasgow to protest against the use of fossil fuels. The protester, part of the Extinction Rebellion affiliated group, wore a false head designed to look like the prime minister while setting light to the prop with the words “Your Children’s Future” outside the Cop26 venue. The campaigners, including an “Oilhead” character with a petrol can mask, also burned stacks of fake money during the protest on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, opposite the site of the upcoming Cop26 conference. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 05:25 1635392971 Biden likely to head to Cop26 without a final US climate deal, report says US president Joe Biden may have to go to the Cop26 summit without an agreement on his climate action bill, Reuters news agency reported. Mr Biden’s $1.5 trillion-$2 trillion spending plan to control climate change and expand health and safety net programs has remained mired in intraparty squabbles on Wednesday, as did a linked $1 trillion infrastructure bill that also includes climate-related measures. While the president was hoping to secure the backing on the bill before heading for the international climate summit, a key Democrat told the news agency that time has simply run out for anything to be finalised before his departure. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 04:49 1635391806 Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 04:30 1635391732 Good morning Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of all things Cop26. Follow for the latest climate updates. Stuti Mishra 28 October 2021 04:28 1635348018 Kenyan president and Lord Lebedev to convene Cop26 event on Africa’s crucial role in tackling climate crisis The global importance of protecting Africa’s carbon-rich natural landscapes will be centre stage at the United Nations Cop26 climate summit next week at an event being co-staged by The Independent. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Evgeny Lebedev are convening the high-level event to discuss how private and public sector investment in these crucial carbon sinks is vital to combatting the climate crisis. The event will be live-streamed by The Independent on Independent TV. See the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 27 October 2021 16:20 1635346782 Time running out to avoid rail strikes during Cop26, union warns Transport bosses have been told they need to “put pay justice on the agenda” if they want to prevent rail strikes during the global Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. With world leaders heading to Scotland for the crucial climate talks, members of the RMT union are threatening to strike for the duration of the summit. Other unions have accepted the deal on the table, but Scotland’s transport minister Graeme Dey has warned he is “not optimistic” of a resolution being reached with the RMT ahead of the deadline set for 5pm on Wednesday. Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Dey accused the RMT of changing its counter-proposals, and said: “Multiple times over recent weeks, we have been led directly and publicly to believe that there was a possible resolution of this dispute. “This government and ScotRail reached out on all occasions, only to find the goalposts moved. “It has been very difficult to establish trust in this process.” In response, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This inflammatory language helps no one. We are not going to indulge in digging deeper trenches when there is ample time to resolve these disputes if we get talks back on. “We are ready and waiting to get back round the table and Mr Dey should be focusing his efforts on making that happen.” Additional reporting by PA Thomas Kingsley 27 October 2021 15:59

