Cop26 Glasgow – live: ‘Hypocrite’ Sharma heckled over Cambo oil field as Scotland summit opens

The long-awaited climate summit Cop26 is opening today after world leaders wrap up the G20 meeting in Rome.

The climate summit is taking place in Glasgow, where 196 world leaders and some 20,000 delegates will come together to commit to reducing carbon emissions in hopes of avoiding a climate catastrophe.

On the eve of the conference opening, Boris Johnson said it would prove to be the world’s “moment of truth” on the climate crisis.

On Saturday night, young climate delegates interrupted a speech by the president of Cop26 at the closing ceremony of the COY16 youth conference, branding him a “hypocrite” for the UK government’s support of the Cambo oil field.

The activists led chants from the crowd before walking out of the auditorium at Strathclyde University.

COY16 was the official youth event for Cop26, bringing together young climate delegates from around the world.

