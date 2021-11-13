Cop26: Fossil fuel line survives into third draft of Glasgow agreement as talks go into extra time

A call to take action on fossil fuels has survived into the third draft of the Cop26 outcome, the clearest indication yet of what is likely to feature in the final deal from the Glasgow summit.

The latest version of the Cop26 agreement calls on countries to accelerate “efforts towards” phasing out unabated coal power and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies, a slight softening of the language used in the second draft.

There are still fears that any mention of fossil fuels could be wiped from the final Cop26 texts as summit negotiations carry on through Saturday.

Talks were scheduled to finish on 6pm Friday, but negotiations are now expected to carry on until at least Saturday afternoon, with a run into Sunday also possible.

