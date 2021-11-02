Campaign groups are protesting they have been shut of the Cop26 talks on a scale never seen before – despite a pledge it would be “the most inclusive ever”.

Just four tickets were allocated to cover around 30 negotiating sessions, ActionAid said, in a huge shock to organisations which were not warned until they arrived in Glasgow.

Many of the sessions are described as “open”, but are in a section of the sprawling summit venue where non-ticket holders are barred.

“We have never been excluded like this before at previous Cop summits,” said Teresa Anderson, climate policy coordinator at ActionAid.

Earlier this year, Alok Sharma, appointed the event’s president by Boris Johnson, promised the Glasgow gathering would be “the most inclusive Cop ever”.

The summit has already been criticised as whitest and most privileged ever after visa problems, a lack Covid vaccines and changing travel rules prevented many on the frontline of the climate crisis from travelling.

Ms Anderson said civil society groups recognised that some sessions had to be closed, but called the allocation of just four tickets “outrageous”.

“Preventing civil society from watching governments and holding them accountable could have real climate consequences with communities on the front line of the climate crisis suffering the most,” she said.

“Even though this is a critical moment for the planet’s future, it’s becoming harder than ever to hold polluters’ feet to the fire.”

Downing Street has been asked to respond to the criticism.

Source Link Cop26: Campaign groups shocked after being shut out of climate negotiations