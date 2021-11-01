Children not yet born “will not forgive” today’s world leaders if they fail to confront the climate emergency, Boris Johnson has told the Cop26 summit.

Opening the landmark event in Glasgow, the prime minister pointed out the young had a greater stake in the looming calamity than the people in the room – whose average age was “over 60”.

“The people who will judge us are children not yet born – and their children,” Mr Johnson said, adding: “We mustn’t fluff our lines or miss our cue.

“If we fail, they will not forgive us. They will judge us with a bitterness and a resentment that eclipses any of the climate activist of today. And they will be right.”

The appeal came as the prime minister likened the climate crisis to a James Bond movie – except the “tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real”.

The summit opens against the gloomy backdrop of the G20 group of the biggest economies failing to make fresh climate commitments after their two-day gathering in Rome.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26: Boris Johnson tells world leaders children of tomorrow ‘will not forgive us’ if we fail