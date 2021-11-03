COP26: Boris Johnson says there are ‘opportunities’ for UK from melting ice caps

Boris Johnson has claimed there are “opportunities” for the UK from the melting of the ice caps – as he hosts a major international summit on climate change.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon the prime minister said “the retreat of the ice towards the North Pole” could open up new sea routes that would benefit Scottish ports.

Environmentalists said COP26 was the “worst possible time” to talk about a supposed tiny “silver lining” from the climate crisis – which is expected to wreak havoc on the UK and the rest of the world through extreme weather events.

Mr Johnson made the comments during his statement to parliament about progress in the COP26 summit, where he is trying to convince leaders to commit to stricter climate targets and avert disaster.

After a Tory MP suggested China might benefit from new sea routes, Mr Johnson said:

“My right honourable friend is completely right to point out the consequences for the world of the retreat of the ice towards the North Pole.

“I’m afraid it will offer opportunities not just for China, but actually also for ourselves – Scapa Flow and other parts of Scotland will become potentially very important for sea traffic of a clean, green variety.”

Mr Johnson’s comments follow a similar statement from Vladimir Putin, who earlier this year hailed “the consequences of possible climate change” for potentially opening up a northern shipping route.

Responding to Mr Johnson’s comments, a spokesperson for Greenpeace UK said: “The Prime Minister’s compulsion for going off script seems to be getting the better of him at the worst possible time.

“It’s unclear who Johnson is trying to reassure with this tatty little scrap of silver lining, but he sounds like a doctor telling you what amazingly good value undertakers are these days.”

Scientists believe the Arctic could be free from ice in the summer as soon as the year 2040 if emissions continue to rise unchecked. The region is warming twice as fast as anywhere else on earth and sea ice is declining by more than 10 per cent every years.

Mr Johnson told a ppress conference on Tuesday at COP26 that “if we don’t fix our climate, it will be an economic catastrophe as well”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link COP26: Boris Johnson says there are ‘opportunities’ for UK from melting ice caps