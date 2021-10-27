A climate campaigner from the organisation Ocean Rebellion dressed as Boris Johnson and set fire to a boat in Glasgow to protest against the use of fossil fuels.

The protester, part of the Extinction Rebellion affiliated group, wore a false head designed to look like the prime minister while setting light to the prop with the words “Your Children’s Future” outside the Cop26 venue.

The campaigners, including an “Oilhead” character with a petrol can mask, also burned stacks of fake money during the protest on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow, opposite the site of the upcoming Cop26 conference.

They said they were protesting against the “UK Government’s total lack of purpose in combating catastrophic climate change, ocean acidification and biodiversity loss that will devastate all our futures and leave a dead ocean for future generations”.

Floss Stallard, a member of Ocean Rebellion, called for the Cambo oil field, situated west of Shetland, to be scrapped.

She said: “The Cambo oil field is a continuation of bowing to fossil fuel industry pressure. We need to wean humanity off oil, not dig more wells.”

Ocean Rebellion was launched in August 2020, created by a small group active in Extinction Rebellion.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cop26: Boris Johnson impersonator in Glasgow sets fire to boat to protest fossil fuel use