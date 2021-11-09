Cop26: Boris Johnson heads back to summit to kick-start ‘inadequate’ negotiations

Boris Johnson is heading back to the Cop26 summit to try to kick-start the troubled negotiations, amid a fresh warning that they are on course to fail.

The prime minister was expected to return to Glasgow at the end of the week – but will now travel, by train, on Wednesday to encourage “ambitious action” to halt the climate emergency.

It is unclear whether Mr Johnson hopes to intervene on any particular sticking point in the talks, which are due to end on Friday.

