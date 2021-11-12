Cop26 agreement: Is the world any closer to meeting the 1.5C global temperature rise target?

What are the experts saying?

So far, the verdict on the pledges made by world governments at Cop26 is that they are well-intentioned but insufficient.

New analysis by the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) research group published on Tuesday concluded that the promises made to this point would result in the global temperature rising being reined in by 2100, but only by keeping it to 2.4C, which would still spell disaster.

The CAT analysis added that, in an optimistic scenario wherein all short and long-term climate pledges including net zero goals were fully implemented, the temperature rise could be kept to 1.8C.

However, there is currently a “1C gap” between countries’ current actions and their long-term climate plans, according to Dr Matthew Gidden, the report’s author and a senior scientific adviser at Climate Analytics.

“The 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement lives and dies by how we get to net zero and what we’re seeing right now isn’t enough,” Dr Gidden concluded.

The same firm’s CEO, Dr Bill Hare, was more scathing, saying there was a “credibility gap” as well as a Celsius gap: “It’s all very well for leaders to claim they have a net zero target, but if they have no plans as to how to get there, and their 2030 targets are as low as so many of them are, then frankly, these net zero targets are just lip service to real climate action.”

Dr Kat Kramer, climate policy lead at Christian Aid, described the findings as a “screaming siren”, adding: “We are far from where we need to be to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. It is imperative that countries recognise the need to end the fossil fuel era.”

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has since been published, urging countries to “revisit and strengthen” their pledges again in 2022.

Climate pledges for 2030 should be discussed again by the end of next year, the document says, to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to that crucial 1.5C level, declaring that meeting the aspiration needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade” and at least signals a refusal to give up.

“It is clear that the current set of pledges on emissions are not yet consistent with having a reasonable chance of holding warming to no more than 1.5C,” said Bob Ward, director of policy and communications at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics.

“We need countries to agree to return every one or two years with more ambitious pledges. We also need stronger evidence of action to deliver the pledges.”